 Suspects Sought in Minneapolis, Syracuse Shootings

By VOA News
Updated June 21, 2020 07:25 PM
Police vehicles block the road after a shooting in Minneapolis
Police vehicles block the road after a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 21, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media video.

Minneapolis police are seeking suspects in Saturday night’s shooting in a popular nightlife section of the city that left one person dead and 11 wounded.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the shooting “tragic and senseless.” He added “we absolutely do have several leads” on suspects and that the FBI and state agencies are helping.

The city has not recovered from last month’s death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in the custody of white police officers, setting off worldwide protests against racism and police.  

Saturday night’s violence broke out just after midnight in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, about 5 kilometers west of the neighborhood where Floyd was killed.  

Witnesses say there were at least two gunmen who opened fire, sending people running into restaurants and ducking for cover.

The manager of a Korean barbecue restaurant said it looked like a gunfight between two people. But police so far have no suspects or a motive for what set off the violence.

Also Saturday, nine people were wounded, including a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in the head, when someone began shooting at an outdoor party in Syracuse, in upper New York state.

Several hundred people were enjoying the annual cookout and music festival called Rye Day when gunfire rang out.  

“Our city is a very resilient city. We've taken a lot of licks over our history, and this will certainly be one we remember, but we're trying to figure out who's responsible for this so that we can hold those individuals accountable,” Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. 
 

