USA

Tear Gas at Portland Protests Raises Concern About Pollution 

By Associated Press
August 12, 2020 08:59 PM
Members of the 'Wall of Moms' protest group lock arms as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter…
Members of the 'Wall of Moms' protest group lock arms as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 27, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

The presence of U.S. agents has diminished in Portland, Oregon, but city officials are still cleaning up tear gas residue from the streets, dirt and possibly the storm drains after the chemical was used frequently by both police and federal officers during more than two months of often-violent protests over racial injustice. 

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services cleaned and took samples from six storm drains last week around the federal courthouse and a building with a police station and jail that have been targeted in nightly demonstrations.

Environmental officials aimed to prevent pollutants from reaching the Willamette River, which runs through downtown and is popular with kayakers, canoeists and boaters, and determine the possible impact if contaminants did flow into the waterway. 

"There is no American city, that I am aware of, that has endured the level of tear gas," agency spokeswoman Diane Dulken said. "We are researching and looking through environmental literature. What are these materials and their toxicity?" 

Officials said they're testing for pollutants that are found in crowd control agents such as the heavy metals zinc, lead, copper and chromium.  

Demonstrators huddle and blow back tear gas with leaf blowers during clashes with federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Dulken said there is no evidence yet of tear gas residue reaching the river, "but it's also hard to say because there is so much unknown about the materials and so much unknown about the quantities." 

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and state Rep. Karin Power sent a letter last month to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality requesting an investigation into "the public health and environmental risks of tear gas and other chemicals to people, wildlife, aquatic life and local air and water quality."  

Blumenauer and Power asked the EPA for information on what kind of chemicals federal agents used and how the residue will be cleaned up.  

"We don't know yet what has been deployed, but we aim to find out," Power said.  

The protests over racist policing often ended with a fog of tear gas as federal agents tried to disperse the crowd. Before they arrived, local police frequently deployed it. The protests started after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, dwindled to smaller groups that spread chaos and grew again when President Donald Trump sent federal agents to the liberal city in early July. Violence has persisted, but the gatherings over the last week have been much smaller and targeted local police facilities.  

Demonstrators and city officials said agents' use of tear gas was excessive, but U.S. authorities said it was necessary to protect federal property and officers as protesters hurled objects like cans of beans, bottles and fireworks. 

Robert Griffin, who is the dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany in New York, said he was "a little bit appalled" by the use of tear gas.  

"If you put a cloud of gas into a crowd, it's going to affect the old, it's going to affect the young, it's going to affect the youth. It doesn't pick," Griffin said. "The problem is, if the wind shifts, it will go into areas that it was never intended to go." 

While local officials have called for a study on the impact of the chemical irritants, Griffin said that should have been done much earlier. 

"We should be putting money into understanding the long-term health and impacts of these technologies because they are being used on our own citizens," Griffin said.  

Sven-Eric Jordt, an associate professor and researcher at Duke University's School of Medicine who has extensively studied tear gas, said the majority of data used to justify its use is outdated, having been generated in the 1950s, '60s and '70s.  

"It's really very distressful that the science is really so old," Jordt said.  

Documents listing the ingredients in the gas, as well as the amount used on Portland protesters, haven't been released.  

"I really think that the federal government and also local health departments have really neglected their duty to reinvestigate the safety of tear gas," Jordt said. 

At the end of July, federal authorities were pulled back from downtown Portland and the cleanup began. 

The city Bureau of Environmental Services received reports of power-washing that possibly flushed contaminants from the streets into storm drains. While some lead to a sewer system, the drains surrounding the federal courthouse lead directly to the Willamette River. Officials told city workers to put buffers around storm drains while cleaning.  

The river has a history of pollution, which was stained with sewage as often as 50 times a year and for decades carried industrial pollution from several Oregon cities. Today, people swim in the river that's now considered safe.  

Dulken said Portland has worked to be proactive about stopping pollutants from reaching the river, including any tear gas residue.  

Authorities took samples from the entry and exit points of the storm drains and expect results later this month, which could lead to further cleanup.  

"What is the effect? We don't know," Dulken said. 

Related Stories

Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Riot Swiftly Declared for Portland Protest at Police Union Building  
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in the city for more than 70 days  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 09:10
Portland police search for protesters in the Laurelhurst neighborhood after dispersing a crowd of about 200 people from in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 8, 2020.
Race in America
Riot Declared as Fire Burns in Portland Police Union Offices
A fire inside a police union building led authorities force protesters away from the offices as violent demonstrations continue in the city that had hoped for calm after federal agents withdrew more than a week ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 09:11
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of the Multnomah County Sheriff's…
USA
Oregon Trooper Injured, 24 Arrested in Portland Protests
Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for 70 days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 21:17
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Tear Gas at Portland Protests Raises Concern About Pollution 

Members of the 'Wall of Moms' protest group lock arms as they are tear-gassed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter…
USA

CENTCOM Chief Warns of Resurgent IS Without Repatriation from Syrian Camps

Women walk through al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho - RC17E5312D40
2020 USA Votes

Trump Congratulates Supporter of QAnon for Congressional Primary Win

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 11,…
USA

US Top Diplomat Warns of China’s Global Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, right, address the media…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Thumps Harris After Biden Picks Her as His Running Mate

FILE - Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 31, 2019.