USA

Teen Charged in Kenosha Killings Stalls Return to Wisconsin

By Associated Press
August 28, 2020 02:52 PM
TV cameras set up outside the Lake County courthouse for the extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in…
TV cameras are set up outside the Lake County courthouse for the extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse Aug. 28, 2020, in Waukegan, Illinois.

KENOSHA, WIS. - A judge agreed Friday to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges accusing him of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during a night of unrest following last weekend's police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The judge in Waukegan, Illinois, postponed Kyle Rittenhouse's extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief video conference that was streamed online. Rittenhouse asked for the delay in order to have time to hire a private attorney. He faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Rittenhouse did not appear during the livestreamed hearing. His current attorney, Lake County, Illinois, assistant public defender Jennifer Snyder, said Rittenhouse had spoken by phone with his mother since his arrest Wednesday.  

Lee Filas, spokesman for the Lake County state's attorney, said Rittenhouse plans to hire Los Angeles-based attorney John Pierce and that Rittenhouse's presence at Friday's hearing had been waived. Filas said the Sept. 25 hearing will look similar to Friday's, in that Rittenhouse will have the opportunity to either waive his right to an extradition hearing or proceed with one.

Filas declined to comment on whether other charges were being considered for anyone who may have acted as an accomplice to Rittenhouse by driving him to the protest.

Rittenhouse, a white teen who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle as he walked Kenosha's streets with other armed civilians during this week's protests, would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide. Under Wisconsin law, anyone 17 or older is treated as an adult in the criminal justice system.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday in Antioch, Illinois, the city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Kenosha where he lives.

The shootings late Tuesday were largely caught on cellphone video and posted online. The shooting by police on Sunday of Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down, was also caught on cellphone video. That shooting made Kenosha the latest focal point in the fight against racial injustice that has gripped the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Three nights later, Rittenhouse was armed and on the streets of Kenosha, saying that he was protecting businesses from protesters, according to widely circulating cellphone footage.

The criminal complaint said that Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, following Rittenhouse into a used car lot, where he threw a plastic bag at the gunman and attempted to take the weapon from him. The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back — which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver — and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.  

Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell, according to the complaint and video footage. Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

FILE - Protesters raise their fists during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 26, 2020.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who appeared to be holding a gun, was then shot in the left arm after approaching Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

Another Rittenhouse attorney, Lin Wood, said Thursday that the teenager was acting in self-defense.

"From my standpoint, it's important that the message be clear to other Americans who are attacked that there will be legal resources available in the event false charges are brought against them," he said. "Americans should never be deterred from exercising their right of self-defense."
Kenosha police faced questions about their interactions with the gunman on Tuesday night.

According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the gunman walk past them and leave the scene with a rifle over his shoulder and his hands in the air, as members of the crowd yelled for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the gunman likely slipped away because the scene was chaotic, with lots of radio traffic and people screaming, chanting and running — conditions he said can cause "tunnel vision" among law officers.

Video taken before the shooting shows police tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle and thanking civilians armed with long guns walking the streets. One of them appears to be Rittenhouse.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday decried how Rittenhouse, whom he described as a vigilante accountable to nobody, could walk away while police talked about finding a knife inside Blake's vehicle after he was shot in the back.

He said the fact that Rittenhouse and others came to Kenosha to take matters into their own hands "was completely horrifying."

The state Department of Justice on Friday released new information, including the names of two other officers on the scene when Blake was shot in the back seven times Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated.

State authorities earlier identified the officer who shot Blake as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department. The other two officers were Vincent Arenas, who has been with the department since February 2019 and previously served with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, and Brittany Meronek, who joined the Kenosha police force in January.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute when they attempted to arrest Blake, though they didn't explain why. Sheskey shot Blake while holding onto his shirt after he and Arenas unsuccessfully used Tasers on him twice, the department said in a Friday news release. State agents later recovered a knife from the floor on the driver's side of the vehicle, the department said. State authorities did not say Blake threatened anyone with a knife.

Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that he was upset to learn his son was handcuffed to the hospital bed.  

"He can't go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?" said his father, also named Jacob Blake.

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.  

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that all hospitalized patients in police custody are restrained unless undergoing medical procedures, and that it was working "to ensure a safe and humane environment for Mr. Blake.
 

Related Stories

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25,…
Race in America
Teen Faces Homicide Charges in Wisconsin Shootings
The 17-year-old could face life in prison; lawyer says teen acted in self-defense
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 16:45
TOPSHOT - Protesters raise their fists during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on…
USA
US Justice Dept. Opens Civil Rights Probe into Police Shooting of Wisconsin Black Man
Announcement of federal probe of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha comes as teen charged in shooting deaths of 2 men during Tuesday protest 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 05:26
Police stop a car near where protesters gather for a fourth night to demonstrate against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Race in America
Teen Charged in Shooting Deaths of 2 Men at Wisconsin Protest
Suspect had shown up to a protest in Kenosha that was caused by a police shooting of a Black man
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 05:52
People protest after a Black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha
Race in America
Father of Wisconsin Police Shooting Victim Says Son Is Paralyzed
Jacob Blake is paralyzed from waist down in Milwaukee hospital, family says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 15:15
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

US House Panel Announces Contempt Proceedings Against Pompeo

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks onto a stage to speak at a Heritage Foundation event, in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Harris: Nationwide Mask Mandate Wouldn't Carry Punishment

FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, then still the nominee, removes her face mask as she prepares to speak at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2020.
USA

Small Businesses in College Towns Struggle Without Students

This June 19, 2020 photo shows Perry Porikos owner of The Brown Jug restaurant in Ann Arbor, Mich. “If I don’t have higher…
2020 USA Votes

Protesters Try to Drown Out Trump Speech, Yell at Sen. Paul

Metropolitan Police are confronted by protestors as police carry away a handcuffed protestor along a section of 16th Street,…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Accepts GOP Nomination, Slams Biden on China, Economy

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention.