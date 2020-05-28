USA

Tennessee Suit Seeking Vote-by-Mail for All Heading to Court

By Associated Press
May 28, 2020 08:27 AM
Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state…
Details on which American states offer a vote by mail option

NASHVILLE, TENN - A Tennessee lawsuit that seeks to let all voters cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic is headed to court Thursday.  

During the video conferencing hearing, a Davidson County judge will weigh whether to order a temporary injunction of more than a dozen excuses to qualify to vote absentee in Tennessee in the August primary. Those range from being sick to being 60 or older.  

The lawsuit argues universal vote by mail eliminates risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls or unknowingly spreading it. State officials say they "cannot feasibly implement" the quick and costly shift.

Memphis-based voting rights group #UpTheVote901 and several voters filed the lawsuit. Two other lawsuits similarly seek the expansion of absentee voting in Tennessee for the 2020 elections. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, which is leading the other state court lawsuit, has sought to participate in Thursday's hearing.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Campaign Legal Center have sued in federal court.

Who can vote by mail in the US

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: An election worker places a mail-in ballot into an election box at a drive-through drop off location at the Registrar of Voters in San Diego, California
US Politics
Can Any American Vote by Mail?
These are the requirements to vote by mail in the US
Default Author Profile
By VOA Graphics
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 16:24
Archive
Growing Number of Americans Choose to Vote by Mail
The Election Reform Information Project, a non-profit, bi-partisan organization, reports that 25 states and the District of Columbia now let residents cast absentee ballots. That?s six more states than allowed the practice in the 2000 election. Eligibility for requesting an absentee ballot varies from state to state, but reasons include needing to travel, having a physical disability or illness, active duty in the armed…
Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state…
00:02:59
US Politics
Trump Attacks Expanding Absentee Ballot Access for US Voters
May be more secure; cases of vote by mail fraud rare
Default Author Profile
By Steve Redisch
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 22:23
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

40.7 Million Americans Seek Unemployment Benefits

FILE - People who lost their jobs are reflected in the door of an Arkansas Workforce Center as they wait in line to file
USA

Tennessee Suit Seeking Vote-by-Mail for All Heading to Court

Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state…
USA

Pandemic Complicates Battle for US Senate Control 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after the Senate approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid bill, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
USA

Trump Renews Promise to Withdraw US Troops from Afghanistan

The Afghan mountains are reflected in the visor of a US Army Airborne CH-47 Chinook window gunner
USA

US Coast Guard Seizes Half Ton of Cocaine near Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is…