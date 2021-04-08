USA

Texas Investigating Abuse Allegations at Migrant Facility

By Associated Press
April 08, 2021 07:54 AM
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border…
File - This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Texas child welfare officials said Wednesday they received three reports alleging abuse and neglect at a San Antonio coliseum that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border.  

It is the first time state officials announced they are investigating such allegations at one of the emergency facilities the U.S. government has quickly set up in Texas amid a sharp increase in crossings of unaccompanied youths. A county official who also volunteers at the San Antonio site, the Freeman Coliseum, said the nature of the allegations do not align with what she has seen in multiple visits to the facility.

Child welfare officials would not reveal details about who made the allegations, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said his understanding was that they came from someone who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations include sexual abuse, but no further details were provided.
 
Other allegations include insufficient staffing, children not eating and those who tested positive for COVID-19 not being separated, Abbott said at a news conference that he quickly arranged outside the facility Wednesday evening. For weeks, Abbott has joined Republicans in criticizing the Biden administration for the handling of the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border.

"This facility should shut down immediately. The children should be moved to better staffed and better secured locations," Abbott said.  

Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who has been inside the facility as both an elected official and volunteer, said the teenagers are offered three meals and two snacks a day and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is put in a separate area far from other children. She toured the facility with Abbott after his press conference and said he asked staff questions that included COVID-19 testing protocols.  

"I wish the governor had done his tour before the press conference when he politicized children," said Clay-Flores, an elected Democrat.
 
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it could not comment on specific cases but "has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior."  

The allegations were received by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Spokesman Patrick Crimmins said he did not immediately know if the state had received other abuse or neglect allegations at emergency sites for migrant youths in Texas.  

HHS has rushed to open large sites to house migrant children across the Southwest amid a sharp increase in crossings of unaccompanied youths at the southern border. The agency's lack of capacity as border crossings were rising at the start of the Biden administration has led to children sometimes waiting for weeks in overcrowded and unsuitable Border Patrol facilities.

Just in March and April, HHS has added more than 17,000 beds at convention centers, camps for oil field workers, and military bases — more than doubling the capacity of its longstanding system of permanent facilities that took years to open.

The U.S. government last month had stopped taking immigrant teenagers to one site in Midland as it faced questions about the safety of the emergency sites. Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf said Wednesday that they have been "faced with allegations that have resulted in an ongoing criminal investigation" but offered no further details. She said the allegations were also reported to federal officials.  

To staff its emergency sites, HHS waived regulations that normally apply to its permanent facilities, including bypassing FBI fingerprint background checks for all caregivers. It has hired a mix of contractors and nonprofits to staff the sites, with job postings going up in several cities seeking people to start work immediately. There is no information to suggest any staff member is accused of assaulting a child.

Related Stories

Small US Border Town Attracting Attention in Immigration Debate
00:03:11
Immigration
Small US Border Town Attracting Attention in Immigration Debate
The small town of Donna, near the Texas-Mexico border, is receiving media attention in the recent immigration debate because it’s also where many migrant children and families are being processed. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how the attention has affected the town’s residents.  Camera: Christian von Preysing   Produced by: Elizabeth Lee
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 06:47 PM
FILE PHOTO: Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United…
USA
US Immigration Courts Brace for Flood of Asylum Claims
Backlog of immigration cases more than doubled even before current rise in border arrivals
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 10:27 PM
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut
USA
VP Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei Discuss Immigration
President Joe Biden has named Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to try to stem the flow of migration, which has climbed sharply in recent weeks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 01:03 AM
Biden Faces Tough Questions on Immigration, Foreign Policy 
00:03:08
Biden Faces Tough Questions on Immigration, Foreign Policy
In his first formal news conference Thursday, President Joe Biden faced tough questioning about the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced that the United States will not meet its May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story. 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 10:32 PM
Changes to US Immigration Policy Triggers Migrant Inflow
00:03:19
Immigration
Changes to US Immigration Policy Triggers Migrant Inflow
Since the deactivation of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol Program, also known as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, thousands of asylum seekers have been able to enter the U.S. to present their cases. Meantime, thousands of others have arrived at the border also hoping to gain entry
Celia Mendoza
By Celia Mendoza
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:49 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Texas Investigating Abuse Allegations at Migrant Facility

This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border…
USA

Vote-Counting to Start in US Amazon Unionization Push

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal…
USA

US Prosecutors Build Case Against Oath Keepers Founder

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 file photo, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers…
The Americas

Honduran Delegation Headed to Washington Seeking US Aid to Stem Migration

FILE PHOTO: A group of migrants from Honduras walk along the railway track on their way to the United States in Huimanguillo
USA

 Hopes, No Dates, for US Withdrawal From Iraq

FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi…