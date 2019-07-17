USA

Texas Town Drops Measure to be 'Sanctuary City for Unborn'

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 10:15 AM
FILE - Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against new restrictions on abortion passed by legislatures in eight states including Georgia and Alabama, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2019.
Leaders of a small town in Texas are abandoning a proposal that would have essentially banned abortions in their community.
 
Mineral Wells Mayor Christopher Perricone says he proposed making his town a "sanctuary city for the unborn" after the town of Waskom became the first in Texas to do so . But at a meeting Tuesday in Mineral Wells, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Dallas, city leaders voted 5-2 to take no action at the recommendation of the city's legal staff.
 
The Star-Telegram reports that earlier Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sent a letter to Mineral Wells council members warning that its proposal was unconstitutional.
 
There are currently no abortion clinics in either Waskom or Mineral Wells, so the measures are largely symbolic.  

 

 

