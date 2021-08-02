USA

Third Officer Who Responded to US Capitol Attack Dies by Suicide

By Reuters
August 02, 2021 09:34 PM
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the US Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.
A third police officer who responded to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol died by suicide last week, the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. 

Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, a police spokesperson said in a statement. 

Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, joined MPD in May 2003. 

This is the third known suicide of a police officer who responded to the attack on the Capitol. 

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol riot and later died by suicide. 

More than 500 people have been charged with crimes stemming from the January 6 riot.  
 

