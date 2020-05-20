USA

Thousands Evacuated as Flooding Worsens in Michigan

By VOA News
May 20, 2020 06:51 PM
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along…
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home in Edenville, Mich., May 20, 2020.

Thousands of residents were evacuated Wednesday in Midland, Michigan, and the surrounding area after two dams failed following several days of rain, causing severe flooding.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in the area and urged residents to move to safety.

The National Weather Service said the Tittabawassee River's current water levels exceeded the 1986 record of 33.8 feet (10.3 meters). The NWS expects the river to crest at 38 feet (10.3 meters) by Wednesday evening.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately 9 feet (2.7 meters) of water," Whitmer said in a press briefing Tuesday, calling the flooding "historic" and "life-threatening."

The Tittabawassee River overflows in Freeland, Mich., May 20, 2020.

Midland City Manager Brad Kaye echoed Whitmer's claim, telling Michigan Radio, "What we're looking at is an event that is the equivalent of a 500-year flood."

The evacuation of more than 10,000 people is complicated by the threat of COVID-19 in the area. Although Midland County has confirmed fewer than 80 cases and fewer than 10 deaths, Michigan has 52,350 confirmed cases, the state's government reported.

Michigan Radio added that all of the patients in the county's hospital have also been evacuated.

Despite the low number of cases in the area, evacuation centers are still adhering to social distancing guidelines and other health and safety precautions, according to the Associate Press.

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of the evacuations on Wednesday, writing, "STAY SAFE and listen to local officials." 

The town of Midland is expected to see the worst damage, as the river bisects the city center, Michigan Radio said.

A Dow Chemical plant headquartered in Midland shut down all of its units, except those necessary to safeguard chemicals, spokesman Kyle Bandlow said. The company employs 9,000 employees in the area.

In 2018, the Sanford Dam, one of the two dams that failed Tuesday, received a fair condition rating after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission inspection. That year, the license of the Edenville Dam's operating company was revoked as a result of noncompliance issues and an inability to pass severe flood testing. The Edenville is the second failed dam.

Both dams are in the process of being sold, according to the AP. 
 

Related Stories

Josh Leaym, left, 14, of Saginaw Township and Jacob Rossiter, right, 14, of Kochville Township, fish for walleye in the pouring…
USA
Thousands Evacuated as River Dams Break in Central Michigan
For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 07:43
This photo taken March 12, 2020, near Rock Port, Missouri, shows once-productive farmland that was ruined after a Missouri…
USA
Flooding Hits Parts of Midwest, With Evacuations in Michigan
The evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rains in parts of the Midwest that also brought flooding to Chicago and other parts of Illinois, as well as Ohio and other states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 14:48
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

VOA News on China

China's Luckin Coffee Scandal Renews US Call for Stricter Oversight

FILE PHOTO: A company executive photographs a Luckin Coffee cup during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York,…
USA

Thousands Evacuated as Flooding Worsens in Michigan

Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along…
USA

Largest Yet: $1.3 Billion Contract for Border Wall Awarded 

FILE - This March 2, 2019, file photo, shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrolling on the US side of a razor-wire…
USA

US Supreme Court Blocks House From Mueller Grand Jury Material 

FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016…
Middle East

UN Envoy Urges Israel to 'Abandon Threats of Annexation' of West Bank

Israeli soldiers take position as Palestinian demonstrators gather during a protest against expansion of Israeli settlements, in the West Bank village of Beita near Nablus, March 2, 2020.