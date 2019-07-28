USA

Three Dead in California Garlic Festival Shooting

By VOA News
July 28, 2019 11:21 PM
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Story updated on July 29, at 2:45 am.

Authorities in the western U.S. state of California say a shooter killed at least three people Sunday afternoon at a garlic festival.

The attack happened in the city of Gilroy, where police say the shooter was armed with a rifle.  Another 15 people were injured, but it was not clear whether they were shot.

There were officers present at the festival, and Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said they quickly engaged the suspect and shot him dead.

Smithee told reporters at a late night briefing that witnesses reported a potential second suspect, but that police did not know yet whether there was in fact a second person involved, and if so, how they were involved with the attack.

People attending the festival were required to go through a security screening with metal detectors and bag checks. Smithee said the suspected shooter appears to have entered the festival grounds by cutting through a fence.

Investigators were working through the night to figure out exactly what happened.  So far they do not have a motive for the shooting.

Smithee said the festival relies on thousands of volunteers each year and raises money for various organizations in the community.

"I think that the number of people that are willing to give their time for the betterment of other people is a wonderful thing.  It is just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this," he said.

Related Stories

Attendees look at a memorial for the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting, after an interfaith service, Thursday, Feb. 14, 20
USA
Here's What's Behind US Mass Shootings
Mental health issues, access to firearms among broad commonalities found by officials
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
July 09, 2019
People take cover after reports of shots fired in Nathan Phillips Square where crowds gather to celebrate the Toronto Raptors victory parade, in Ontario, Canada, June 17, 2019.
The Americas
Toronto Police Seek 4th Person in Raptors Rally Shooting
Police in Canada are looking for a fourth person and haven't recovered the gun involved in a shooting at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors that left four people wounded and sent thousands fleeing
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 18, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News