USA

TikTok Users, K-Pop Fans Credited With Swaying Trump Rally Attendance

By Reuters
June 21, 2020 12:49 PM
FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21,…
FILE - The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken Feb. 21, 2019.

TikTok users and Korean pop music fans are being partly credited for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. 

Social media users on different platforms, including the popular video-sharing app TikTok, have claimed in posts and videos that they registered for free tickets to the rally as a prank, with no intention of going. 

President Donald Trump supporters listen to Trump speak during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla.

Prior to the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million ticket requests for the event. However, the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena had many empty seats and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled speeches to an expected "overflow" crowd. 

The Trump campaign said that the entry was "first-come-first-served" and that no one was issued an actual ticket. 

"Leftists always fool themselves into thinking they're being clever. Registering for a rally only means you’ve RSVPed with a cell phone number," said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh in a statement to Reuters. "But we thank them for their contact information." 

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, responded to a tweet by Parscale blaming the media for discouraging attendees and cited bad behavior by demonstrators outside. 

"Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID," she tweeted on Saturday. "KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too," she added. 

"My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens," tweeted former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt. 

CNN reported on Tuesday that a TikTok video posted by Mary Jo Laupp, a user who uses the hashtag #TikTokGrandma, was helping lead the charge. The video now has more than 700,000 likes. 

Demonstrators marching near the BOK Center where President Trump was holding a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., June 20, 2020.

There were some shouting matches and scuffles outside the event between around 30 Black Lives Matter demonstrators and some Trump supporters waiting to enter. A Reuters reporter saw no sign any Trump supporters were prevented from entering the arena or overflow area. 

Trump had brushed aside criticism for his decision to hold the in Tulsa, the site of the country's bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence against Black Americans some 100 years ago. 

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
US Politics
Virus Fears, Low Turnout and Cheers at Trump’s Tulsa Rally
President’s first rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic designed to reenergize his base ahead of November’s election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 00:01
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants in Washington, June 18, 2020.
US Politics
Amid Wave of Cultural Change, Trump Tries to Stir a Backlash
Trump's efforts to harness the culture wars may be more difficult than four years ago. Polls show that some of the cultural shifts that took hold during Obama's presidency have continued during Trump's tenure, signaling that his election alone couldn't hold back the evolving views of an increasingly diverse nation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 10:20
A supporter waves a flag prior to a campaign rally for President Trump at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
USA
Trump Returns to Campaign Trail with Oklahoma Rally
Empty seats were visible before the president took the stage Saturday in the first major Trump campaign event since the coronavirus shutdown
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 01:37
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

TikTok Users, K-Pop Fans Credited With Swaying Trump Rally Attendance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21,…
USA

Minority Corrections Officers Barred from Former Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin’s Booking

This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was…
USA

1 Killed, 11 Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting 

Police vehicles block the road after a shooting in Minneapolis
USA

First-Generation Filipino Immigrant Honors Dad on Front Line of COVID-19 Battle  

Maris Medina and her father Mario Medina celebrate his birthday earlier this year in Connecticut. (Maris Medina/VOA)
USA

Thousands Fight Wildfires in National Forests Across Arizona

A portion of the Bush fire burns through the Tonto National Forest, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, as seen from Apache Junction, Ariz…