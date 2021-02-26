USA

Top US Diplomat 'Visits' Mexico, Canada on Virtual Trip

By Associated Press
February 26, 2021 07:11 PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, who is…
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, who is in Mexico City, Feb. 26, 2021, in the Benjamin Franklin room at the State Department in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Diplomats sat beside stacks of briefing papers, flanked by flags and emphasized their closeness. But they were geographically far apart Friday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, because of the pandemic, started a new chapter in North American relations with virtual visits to Mexico and Canada in what was billed as his first official trip.

Though symbolically important in any administration, the decision by President Joe Biden to dispatch Blinken to Mexico and Canada for the first visits, even virtually, is part of a broader effort to turn the page from a predecessor who at times had fraught relations with both nations. The three nations signed a revamped trade accord last year after then-President Donald Trump demanded a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The secretary began his virtual visits with Mexico, a country Trump repeatedly disparaged in his campaign and early in his presidency, though relations turned more cordial under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"I wanted to 'visit,' in quotation marks, Mexico first to demonstrate the importance that we attach, President Biden attaches, to the relationship between our countries," Blinken told his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, speaks during a virtual meeting at the State Department in Washington,…
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, speaks during a virtual meeting at the State Department on Feb. 26, 2021, with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau who is in Ottawa, Canada.

Blinken's meetings with Mexico and Canada, two of the largest U.S. trading partners, were expected to cover economic ground as well as efforts to fight COVID-19, which has prompted all three countries to close the borders to all but essential traffic.

Biden last week participated in his first bilateral meeting, also virtual, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who at times had a frosty relationship with Trump. Biden disappointed some in Canada with his decision upon taking office to reverse Trump and revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which President Barack Obama's administration determined had only limited energy and economic benefits to the U.S. and conflicted with efforts to curb climate change.

That didn't come up in the public portion of Blinken's meeting with Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, who welcomed Biden's commitment to "renew U.S. leadership and diplomacy." The secretary later met privately with Trudeau.

Ebrard, for his part, welcomed Biden's decision to reverse his predecessor and rejoin both the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization. He also praised the "initiatives" of the new administration, an apparent reference to the decision to set a new course on some immigration and border policies.

"We understand that these are being done in recognition to the Mexican community," he said, without mentioning any specific policy. "We are receiving them with empathy."

Biden ended Trump's policy of requiring migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico or to pursue their claims in Central America. He also restored protection for people without legal status in the U.S. who were brought to the country as children, many of whom are Mexican, and is backing legislation that would enable them to seek citizenship.

The Biden administration has begun processing the asylum claims of about 25,000 migrants who had been in Mexico, often in unsanitary and dangerous conditions, but has not lifted a policy, imposed at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, of quickly expelling people captured along the border and has sought to discourage illegal migration.

Just before his visit with Ebrard, Blinken conducted a virtual tour of the busy border crossing at El Paso, Texas, and said the administration is working with Mexico and Central American nations to ease the conditions that drive people to try to illegally reach the United States.

"To anyone thinking about undertaking that journey, our message is: Don't do it. We are strictly enforcing our immigration laws and our border security measures," he said.

Related Stories

President Joe Biden speaks after holding a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the East Room of the…
The Americas
US, Canada Pledge ‘Net Zero Emissions by 2050’
Commitment to confront climate change comes after President Biden’s first meeting with a foreign leader since taking office
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:04 PM
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 9, 2016.
USA
Biden Meets Virtually with Canada’s Trudeau on COVID, Climate Threats
It will be Biden’s first bilateral meeting with foreign leader since taking office last month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:20 PM
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City,…
The Americas
Mexico’s President Supports Biden Decision to Stop New Border Wall Construction
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calls US president’s decision ‘historic’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 04:44 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Top US Diplomat 'Visits' Mexico, Canada on Virtual Trip

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, who is…
US Politics

FBI Monitoring Domestic Extremists Who Might Threaten Biden’s Speech to Congress

A security fence topped with concertina wire surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19,…
USA

UN Experts Urge Far-Reaching US Reforms on Police Violence, Systemic Racism

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, Wednesday, July 15,…
Europe

Human Rights Violations Eroding Fundamental Freedoms Globally, Bachelet Says

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is seen on a screen as she speaks via video-link during a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Feb. 25, 2021.
USA

Biden Visits Texas to Survey Storm Damage

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden as they depart Washington on travel to Texas at Joint…