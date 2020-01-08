USA

Top US General: Iranian Missiles Were Intended 'to Kill'

By VOA News
January 08, 2020 09:36 PM
What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture taken January 8, 2020. Planet/Handout…
What appears to be new damage at al-Asad Airbase in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture taken Jan. 8, 2020.

The top U.S. general says Iran was intending "to kill" when it fired missiles at Iraq bases used by U.S. forces, contradicting the administration's general belief that Iran deliberately avoided casualties.

"In my professional assessment, at al-Asad [Airbase] ... the points of impact were close enough to personnel and equipment," Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said Wednesday. "Based on what I saw and what I know, they were intended to cause structural damage, destroy vehicles and aircraft, and to kill personnel."

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley arrives to conduct briefings for members of Congress on last week's targeted killing of Iran's senior military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Jan. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Milley said early warning systems and what he called "defensive techniques" were the reasons no U.S. or Iraqi troops were hurt.

The overall assessment by the Trump administration so far is that Iran deliberately avoided casualties because it wanted to avoid a more serious military confrontation with the United States.

Milley stressed that his belief about Iran's true intent was his own assessment. He also said he thought it was "too early to tell" if Iran intended to strike again.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Iran fired 16 missiles — with 11 hitting al-Asad and one falling outside a second airbase in Irbil. Four others failed in midflight.

Most of the damage was to tents, parking lots and airbase taxiways. A U.S. helicopter was also damaged.

Late Wednesday, two rockets were fired into Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to a number of foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy.

Iraqi officials said no one was hurt and that no one was claiming responsibility yet.

Related Stories

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Fires Missiles at 2 Iraqi Air Bases Housing US Forces
President Trump says he will address nation Wednesday morning (VOA will stream the statement LIVE); Iran says attack meant to avenge US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:35
A US Marine carries a Stinger air defense missile launcher during training at the Capu Midia Surface to Air Firing Range, on…
Europe
CIA Devised Way to Restrict Missiles Given to Allies, Researcher Says 
Report says the CIA had come up with a 'smart arms control solution' that would restrict the use of missiles 'to a particular time and a particular place'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 15:43
The parliament building of Iraq's Kurdistan region is seen in Irbil, northern Iraq, Oct. 29, 2017. Angry Kurds stormed the building Sunday after Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani announced he was stepping down as president of the self-ruled region....
Extremism Watch
Iraqi Kurds Concerned About US-Iran Escalation
They don't want their relatively safe region to be embroiled in military confrontation between Washington and Tehran
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 19:31
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

VOA News on Iran

Flight Recorders Found in Ukrainian Crash, but Who Will Analyze Them?

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, the plane carrying Ukrainian experts prepares to…
USA

Top US General: Iranian Missiles Were Intended 'to Kill'

What appears to be new damage at Al Asad air base in Iraq is seen in a satellite picture taken January 8, 2020. Planet/Handout…
VOA News on Iran

Trump's Options Limited in Slapping Iran With New 'Punishing' Sanctions  

FILE - Various rates and prices for currencies and gold coins are displayed at an exchange bureau, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 21, 2019.
USA

Gunman Gets Life Term in US 'Fast and Furious' Border Killing 

Michelle Balogh, right, and Kelly Willis speak to reporters Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 following the sentencing of the Mexican man…
USA

Puerto Rico Slowly Recovering from Strong Earthquake

A woman holds a blanket and cots as neighbors remain outdoors using camping tents and portable lights for fear of possible aftershocks after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)