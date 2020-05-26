Traders Return to New York Stock Exchange after Two-Month Absence

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened to in-person activity for the first time in two months Tuesday with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the iconic bell, but the usual controlled chaos was more subdued as traders had to observe special pandemic requirements.

The usual trading floor atmosphere — known world-wide for traders shouting orders over one another — was quieter Tuesday as the NYSE allowed fewer traders on the floor at a given time to support six-feet social distancing requirements. Masks are also required.

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham told the Associated Press that anyone going to the exchange's Wall Street offices are being asked to avoid public transportation and will have their temperature taken before being allowed to enter.

