USA

Treasury’s Mnuchin to Head US Delegation to Davos 

By Reuters
January 01, 2020 08:30 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 19…
FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Dec. 19, 2019. Mnuchin will lead the U.S. delegation to Davos in January, the White House announced.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a group of U.S. officials who will attend the World Economic Forum later this month in Davos, Switzerland, the White House said Wednesday.

Mnuchin will be joined by officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Also attending will be Keith Krach, a State Department undersecretary for growth, energy and the environment, and Christopher Liddell, a White House deputy chief of staff.

Reuters reported Dec. 17 that President Donald Trump planned to attend the annual Davos economic forum, citing a source familiar with the plan. A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that Trump is still expected to attend at this time.

In 2019, Trump had to cancel his plans to attend the annual gathering of global economic and world leaders because of a government shutdown. He attended the Davos forum in 2018.

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town is scheduled to run Jan. 21-24.

Events in Congress could affect the Republican president’s attendance at the event.

Trump, who on Dec. 18 became the third American president to be impeached, faces a trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, sends the charges, called articles of impeachment, to the Republican-controlled Senate.

A dispute between Pelosi and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell over how the trial will be conducted arose after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump.

Related Stories

00:02:41
Europe
Leaders Skip Davos Amid Domestic Troubles, Anti-Globalist Backlash
The World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, that wrapped up Friday, had some notable absentees, including U.S. President Donald Trump.With a backlash against a perceived ruling elite gaining ground in many countries, analysts say some leaders steered clear of a gathering often seen as an inaccessible club for the world’s super-rich. Others argue it is vital they get together to discuss urgent issues like climate change and world trade.On…
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Sat, 01/26/2019 - 23:51
Climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for media outside the congress center where the World Economic Forum take place in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The poster reads: 'School strike for the climate'.
Silicon Valley & Technology
At Davos, Nearly Half of WTO Members Agree to Talks on New e-Commerce Rules
Impatient with the lack of World Trade Organization rules to cover the explosive growth of e-commerce, 76 countries and regions agreed on Friday to start negotiating this year on a set of open and predictable regulations.The WTO’s 164 members were unable to consolidate some 25 separate e-commerce proposals at the body’s biennial conference at Buenos Aires in December, including a call to set up a central e-commerce negotiating forum.
Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after she addressed the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2019.
Europe
At Davos, Battle Lines Are Drawn over Trade and Cooperation
World leaders in favor of international cooperation and free trade struck back Wednesday against the wave of populist nationalism that has featured more prominently than usual at the gathering of elites in Davos, Switzerland. As heads of state took turns to address the political and business tycoons, the question of global cooperation emerged as a dividing line. The leaders of Japan and Germany - countries that have flourished on trade since their devastation under…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Treasury’s Mnuchin to Head US Delegation to Davos 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 19…
USA

Floats, Bands Hit Streets for 131st Rose Parade in California

The China Airlines float wins the International Award at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. …
USA

Family: Man Stabbed in Hanukkah Attack Near NYC May Have Sustained Brain Damage

Orthodox Jews talk to a police officer near the scene of a stabbing that occurred late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration, in Monsey, New York, Dec. 29, 2019.
USA

Pompeo Postpones Ukraine Trip After Attack on US Embassy in Iraq

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Dec…
USA

Trump Lawyer Giuliani Says He Would Testify at President's Impeachment Trial

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he arrives for a New Year's…