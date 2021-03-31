USA

Trial of Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Enters Third Day

By VOA News
Updated March 31, 2021 02:25 PM
Cup Foods store employee Christopher Martin speaks as a witness about George Floyd paying with counterfeit $20 bills, as a…
Christopher Martin testifies about George Floyd paying with counterfeit $20 bills, as a store surveillance video plays on a screen, during the trial of Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 31, 2021, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, continued Wednesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota with testimony from the convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to Floyd moments before his deadly encounter with Chauvin. 

Christopher Martin testified that he knowingly accepted a fake $20 bill from Floyd for the cigarettes even though the money would be subtracted from his paycheck in accordance with store policy. 

The 19-year-old said after second-guessing his decision, he informed the store manager who told him to go outside and ask Floyd to return to the store. 

"If I would've just not tooken the bill, this could've been avoided," Martin said. 

A memorial at the place where George Floyd died is seen in front of Cup Foods at George Floyd Square while the city of…
A memorial at the place where George Floyd died is seen while the city of Minneapolis enters its third day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 31, 2021.

Echoing sentiments from other onlookers, Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt," as he stood on the curb watching Floyd's arrest. 

Martin was among several people who have testified about their frustration and anger as they witnessed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck outside a convenience store last May. 

Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd cried repeatedly that he could not breath. 

Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after Floyd, an African American, died in custody. 

The officer is facing charges of murder and manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. 

Chauvin's defense lawyers have argued he was following his training and that other factors such as heart disease and drug use caused Floyd to die. 

Floyd's death and a video from the scene that was shared widely on social media and news programs sparked protests in numerous areas across the United States and other parts of the world against police brutality and systemic racism. 

The city of Minneapolis recently agreed to pay Floyd's relatives $27 million in damages to settle their claims of abuse in the case. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd.
USA
Teen Who Recorded Floyd Video Says ‘He Was Begging for His Life'
Darnella Frazier, 18, said she was walking to a convenience store with her younger cousin when she came upon the officers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 01:44 PM
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, March 29, 2021.
USA
Jury Hears Widely Different Views on How George Floyd Died in Police Custody
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges in high-profile US case that triggered worldwide protests
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor’s Mask Mandate

In this image taken from video provided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, arguments are held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, on whether to…
USA

Suspect Arrested in New York Attack on Asian Woman

An Asian American New York City Police officer patrols inside the "7" train station beneath a heavily trafficked section of…
Immigration

US Federal Employees Asked to Volunteer and Assist at Southern Border

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021.
USA

Capitol Riot Exposed QAnon’s Violent Potential

Trump supporter Douglas Austen Jensen, wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

Biden Unveiling $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…