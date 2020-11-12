USA

Tropical Storm Eta Makes Second Florida Landfall

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 07:36 AM
Residents clear debris from a flooded street in the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in the shadow of the Guitar Hotel at…
Residents clear debris from a flooded street in the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in the shadow of the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 10, 2020, in Davie, Fla.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall early Thursday along the west coast of the U.S. state of Florida.
 
The National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour as the center hit near Cedar Key.
 
Forecasters expect Eta to bring up to eight centimeters of rain to parts of Florida during the day Thursday as it crosses the state before emerging into the Atlantic Ocean.
 
There were no immediate reports of major damage.
 
Authorities closed some bridges due to high winds and Tampa International Airport suspended its operations ahead of the storm with a plan to reopen no later than midday Thursday.
 
State and federal emergency orders are in place to help officials respond to the storm.
 
Eta first made landfall as a major hurricane in Nicaragua and killed at least 120 people in Central America.  It later moved across Cuba and the Florida Keys before turning and affecting Florida again.
 
The storm was a record-tying 28th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.  Another storm, Theta, became the 29th this week, breaking the record set in 2005.

Related Stories

A normally bustling Ocean Drive is shown during a downpour, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach…
USA
Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida Keys
Storm has spread devastating rains from Nicaragua to Cuba
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 01:50 AM
Ocean Drive is seen during a downpour in Miami Beach, Florida, Nov. 8, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba Sunday, and forecasters say it's likely to become a hurricane before Florida Sunday night or Monday morning.
USA
Tropical Storm Eta Likely to Arrive as Hurricane in Florida Late Sunday
Earlier Sunday, Eta made landfall along the south-central coast of Cuba swelling rivers and causing floods along the coast
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 06:43 PM
TOPSHOT - A man looks on near a destroyed car and sofas covered in mud after the passage of Hurricane Eta, now downgraded to…
The Americas
Guatemala Asks US to Allow Its Residents to Remain in Country After Storm Eta
It asks US to grant so-called temporary protected status
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 10:04 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Tropical Storm Eta Makes Second Florida Landfall

Residents clear debris from a flooded street in the Driftwood Acres Mobile Home Park in the shadow of the Guitar Hotel at…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Names Klain Chief of Staff

FILE - Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (C) listens to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R)
Economy & Business

TikTok Faces Deadline for Divesting US Operations

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the headquarters of ByteDance, owners of TikTok, in Beijing, China.
USA

US Treasury Seeks 'Resolution' With ByteDance on Security Concerns

FILE PHOTO: A man holding a phone walks past a sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, known locally as Douyin, at the…
2020 USA Votes

Republicans Gain Half of Total US Senate Seats

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.