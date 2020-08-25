Tropical Storm Laura Intensifies into a Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura has strengthened into a hurricane, as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that could hit parts of the U.S. Gulf coast.

People along coast of Texas and Louisiana are under a hurricane watch.

Forecasters at the U.S. based National Hurricane Center believe Laura will grow stronger but the storm's path and intensity is still uncertain. Laura has also prompted storm surge watches for sections of the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

A hurricane watch has been posted from areas of Texas and Louisiana where the storm could make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

Overnight Monday, Laura was bringing heavy rains to Cuba into portions of the Florida Keys.

So far, Laura is blamed for at least 11 deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic before knocking power to hundreds of thousands customers in Puerto Rico.