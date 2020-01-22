USA

Trump to Add New Countries to Travel Ban

By Steve Herman
January 22, 2020 07:28 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration is preparing to announce the addition of several countries to a travel ban that bars people from certain countries from entering the United States.

"You see what's going on in the world, our country has to be safe," he told reporters in Davos, Switzerland.

He did not specify the number or identity of the countries, saying only that the details would be announced "very shortly."

The current list includes Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

Giving a news conference to close his visit to the World Economic Forum, Trump also called the impeachment trial against him at home a "witch hunt" and the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the center of allegations he abused his power a "very innocent conversation with a very fine gentleman."

Trump also said he expects to reach a trade agreement with the European Union and will start those negotiations.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump did not rule out future sanctions against Iraq, but cited what he called "a very good relationship" when asked about potential plans for withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq.

"We'll see what happens, because we do have to do things on our terms," Trump told reporters as he met with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Iraq's parliament passed a resolution urging the government to expel U.S. troops from the country, prompting Trump to respond with a threat not to leave unless Iraq reimburses the United States for a U.S. airbase there.

He said Wednesday 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, and that his administration will "make a determination" about their future.

Salih highlighted the United States and Iraq as being partners in the war against Islamic State militants, and said he and Trump share the goal of a "stable, sovereign Iraq that is at peace with itself and at peace with its neighbors."

The Iraqi parliament's demand for U.S. forces to get out was a protest against the U.S. drone attack at the Baghdad airport that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Trump also held talks Wednesday with the president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on the final day of his trip to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

In a speech at the event Tuesday, Trump touted the conclusion of two major trade deals and declared Americans are "winning again like never before."

Trump went through a list of what he celebrated as victories for middle class workers and companies, including the first phase of a trade deal with China and the Senate's approval of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

He also kept track of the historic proceedings in the U.S. Senate where he is on trial on a charge of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

Trump expressed confidence in his legal team hours before the start of opening statements, saying, "We have a great case."

Chris Hannas contributed to this report in Washington

