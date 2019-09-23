USA

Trump Administration to End 'Catch and Release' for Illegal Immigrants

By VOA News
September 23, 2019 09:24 PM
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, walk in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, April 12, 2019.
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, walk in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, April 12, 2019.

The Trump administration is doing away with so-called "catch and release" for Central American immigrants who illegally cross into the United States.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced the move Monday. He says it is part of the administration's plans to ease what he calls the "pull factor" that attracts migrants to try to cross the border.

Except for some humanitarian and medical exceptions, McAleenan says immigrants who cannot successfully claim their lives would be in danger would be sent back to their home countries. Those who can prove a genuine fear would be returned to Mexico while their asylum requests are processed.

Under catch and release, border patrol agents who catch illegal migrants temporarily detain them until they are assigned a court date for an immigration hearing and then release them.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said only a small fraction of migrants show up for their hearings.

But the Justice Department says as many as 75% have kept their assigned court date.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an officer watches as immigrants who entered the United States illegally are deported on a flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Civil rights activists complained…
USA
US, El Salvador to Sign Asylum Deal 
Senior Trump administration official says US plans to sign agreement to make El Salvador — which has one of the world's highest homicide rates — a haven for migrants seeking asylum 
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 17:27
Lucia, 38, from Guerrero state, draws with her youngest daughter as she and her children wait at Agape World Mission shelter for a chance to request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Lucia fled with her…
USA
Migrant Mothers and Children Sue US Over Asylum Ban
The plaintiffs are 126 women and children from 59 families, mostly from the impoverished and violent Central American countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 02:48
FILE - People walk back to Mexico on International Bridge 1 Las Americas, a legal port of entry which connects Laredo, Texas, in the U.S. with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 18, 2019.
USA
US Credits Mexico, Central America for Sharp Drop in Border Arrests
Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, says 64,000 people were detained or turned back at the southwest border in August; that is down 22% from July and 56% from a high mark in May
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 16:28
FILE - Shackled Mexican immigrants are boarded onto a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement jet chartered for deportation of illegal immigrants at O'Hare in Chicago, Il.,May 25, 2010.
Immigration
Number of Mexican Immigrants in the US Illegally Declines
The Pew Research Center has estimated the number of Mexican immigrants in the U.S. illegally has declined so sharply over the past decade that they are no longer the majority of people in the country illegally
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 14:22
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019