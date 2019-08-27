USA

Trump Administration Taps Disaster, Cyber Funds to Cover Immigration

By Reuters
August 27, 2019 08:15 PM
Immigrants seeking asylum leave a cafeteria at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, Aug. 23, 2019, in Dilley, Texas.
Immigrants seeking asylum leave a cafeteria at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, Aug. 23, 2019, in Dilley, Texas.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is shifting $271 million earmarked for disaster aid and cyber security to pay for immigration-related facilities, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a leading congressional Democrat said on Tuesday.

The money, which was also set aside for the U.S. Coast Guard, will be used to pay for detention facilities and courts for migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS officials say they have been overwhelmed by a surge of asylum-seeking migrants who are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

The Trump administration is seeking to circumvent Congress and move money originally designated for other programs. This will allow the administration to continue to house immigrants arriving at the border, part of President Donald Trump's promise not to "catch and release" migrants and allow them to await hearings outside of custody.

The administration plans to take $115 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster-relief fund just as hurricane season is heating up in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a letter from U.S. Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard, who chairs the congressional panel that oversees Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending.

Cybersecurity  upgrades will have to wait

The letter also details that money will be taken for planned upgrades to the National Cybersecurity Protection System and new equipment for the U.S. Coast Guard, Roybal-Allard said.

DHS said Congress did not provide enough money for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain single adults as they wait for their cases to be heard by an immigration judge.

Congress appropriated $2.8 billion to pay for 52,000 beds this year, but ICE is currently detaining more than 55,000 immigrants, a record high, according to agency statistics.

Roybal-Allard said DHS exceeded its authority to move money around to respond to emergencies.

"Once again, DHS has ignored the negotiated agreement with Congress by vastly exceeding the amount appropriated for immigration enforcement and removal operations," she said in a statement.

Won't impact readiness

FEMA spokeswoman Lizzie Litzow said the funding reduction will not impact readiness efforts or other functions for which the money was earmarked.

Trump has made cracking down on legal and illegal immigration a hallmark of his presidency after campaigning in 2016 on a promise, so far unfulfilled, that Mexico would pay for a border wall to keep migrants from entering the United States.

A record-setting 42,000 families were apprehended along the U.S. southern border in July, more than twice as many as in May.

Last week, DHS unveiled a new rule that would allow officials to detain migrant families indefinitely — abolishing a previous 20-day limit — while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States.

Related Stories

Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
00:02:43
Immigration
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei says he wants to change an immigration agreement between his country and the United States because Guatemala does not have the resources to care for asylum-seekers from other countries. The deal made in July between the outgoing administration of President Jimmy Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump would require migrants from other countries who cross into Guatemala to apply for asylum from there. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
A man is taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., Aug. 7, 2019.
USA
US Immigration Raids Sweep Up 100s of Undocumented Migrants
The raids Wednesday at food processing plants in the southeastern United States were part of President Donald Trump's announced crackdown on illegal immigration
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 08/07/2019 - 18:07
A soldier of Mexico's National Guard stops vehicles at a temporary checkpoint to look for migrants, just north of Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Chiapas State, Mexico, June 15, 2019.
The Americas
Mexico to Target Human Traffickers in Immigration Crackdown
Country's foreign affairs secretary points to weekend ‘rescue’ of nearly 800 migrants packed into semi-trailers, 150 of them children
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/17/2019 - 11:36
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019