USA

Trump Again Tweets Conspiracy Theory Linking TV Host to a 2001 Death

By Ken Bredemeier
May 24, 2020 04:15 PM
FILE - MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough, co-host of the show "Morning Joe," takes questions at a Harvard University student forum, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Oct. 11, 2017.
FILE - MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough, co-host of the show "Morning Joe," takes questions at a Harvard University student forum, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Oct. 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is rekindling one of his long-running conspiracy theories, that a Republican congressman turned television critic of his played a nefarious role in the death of a young woman in 2001.
 
Trump tweeted twice over the weekend about the death of aide Lori Klausutis in the Florida congressional office of Joe Scarborough shortly before Scarborough left Congress and later became an MSNBC television talk show host.

Scarborough often interviewed candidate Trump on his “Morning Joe” show as he ran for the presidency in 2016, but more recently, along with his wife and show co-host Mika Brzezinski, has become a thorn in Trump’s side as he faces a re-election contest in November.

Earlier in May, Trump tweeted, ““When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.”

Then, on Saturday, Trump tweeted, “A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida...and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

On Sunday morning, Trump added another tweet: “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

Trump tweeted about the case at least as far back as 2017. But a coroner found no evidence of foul play, ruling that that the 28-year-old Klausutis died because of a heart problem, causing her to hit her head on her desk. Scarborough was in Washington at the time she died.

Trump has long traded in debunked conspiracy theories.

Perhaps his most discredited theory was that former U.S. President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. state of Hawaii and shouldn’t have been eligible to become the country’s leader, a claim Trump eventually acknowledged was wrong as he ran for the presidency in 2016.  

Trump also claimed that he saw Muslims in a television report celebrating the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida terrorist jetliner attack on the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center by dancing on the rooftop of a building in neighboring New Jersey. No such television report has been found.
 

Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Again Tweets Conspiracy Theory Linking TV Host to a 2001 Death

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough, co-host of the show "Morning Joe," takes questions at a Harvard University student forum, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Oct. 11, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Times Marks 'Incalculable Loss' in US COVID Deaths

A pedestrians wearing a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic walks along Seventh Avenue in Times Square, Saturday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Begins to Reopen, but Coronavirus Concerns Remain High 

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, puts on a face mask after speaking with reporters about the…
USA

US Mulls Banning Travel From Brazil Citing Spike in COVID Cases

Medical workers move a new coronavirus patient to be treated at the Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara hospital in Marica, Brazil, May 21, 2020.
USA

US Cities Plan to Honor Fallen Service Members Remotely on Memorial Day 

A flag stands next to the gravestone for a U.S. World War II veteran, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, in Sheridan, Colorado, May 23, 2020.