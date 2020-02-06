USA

Trump and Kenyan President Kenyatta Meet at White House

By VOA News
Updated February 06, 2020 05:59 PM
President Donald Trump welcomes Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP…
President Donald Trump welcomes Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump met Thursday with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House and announced the United States plans to initiate trade agreement negotiations with the Republic of Kenya.“

Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa."

Kenya is strategically important to the U.S., as the U.S. tries to offset the influence of China. China eclipsed the U.S. as Africa’s largest trading partner more than a decade ago.

Kenyatta’s visit to Trump’s White House is rare for an African head of state. Kenyatta met with Trump once before in August 2018, when as the White House said Thursday, “the two leaders established the United States-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue.”

Trump has not shown much interest in African countries since he has been in office. The U.S. has free trade pacts with 20 countries, but none in Africa.

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday, however, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would visit Africa for the first time from Feb. 15 to 19, with stops scheduled in Angola, Ethiopia and Senegal.

Trade between the U.S. and Kenya stands at about $1 billion a year.  Over 70% ($466 million in 2018) of Kenya’s exports to the U.S. entered under African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

 

Related Stories

Passengers arriving on a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Kenyan Students Among Foreigners Stuck in Coronavirus-Hit Chinese City
Kenyan students in China stopped talking about academics on social media and started checking on each other
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 14:45
Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya November 6, 2019. REUTERS…
Africa
Kenya Hospital Quarantines Student with Coronavirus-like Symptoms
Kenya Airways released a statement Tuesday saying the passenger was given clearance to fly by Chinese health authorities at Guangzhou Airport, but upon arriving in Nairobi, Kenyan health authorities decided to quarantine the traveler
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 13:24
Kariobangi Sharks' Kenyan midfielder Duke Abuya celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between…
Africa
Kenyan Football Team Emerges from Slum to Rise to Top
The team became a source of hope for talented youth with an interest in football who might otherwise be involved in criminal activities
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 16:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Official: US Citizen Believed Kidnapped in Afghanistan

A U.S soldier patrols at night in Khost province, Afghanistan, seen through night vision equipment. About 400,000 veterans had a PTSD diagnosis in 2013, according to the Veterans Affairs health system.
US Politics

Pelosi Defends Speech-Ripping as Protesting 'Falsehoods'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.
Trump Impeachment

Trump, Conservatives Heap Scorn on Romney for His Impeachment Vote

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address
Trump Impeachment

US Protesters Denounce Impeachment Trial as 'Sham'

Activists gather on the East Front of the Capitol after the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill.
USA

Walter Reed Prosthetics Chief Allegedly Took Sports Tic
FILE - Security personnel keep an observation post on the roof to the entrance of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, November 6, 2009.