Trump Announces UAE to Open Diplomatic Ties with Israel

By VOA News
August 13, 2020 12:13 PM
President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office of the White House
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Melech Friedman and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner applaud after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office of the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish diplomatic ties.

This announcement makes the UAE the third Arab country and the first Gulf Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel. Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab nations with active diplomatic ties with Israel.

Trump tweeted out the joint statement between the three states, noting that it was “a truly historic moment.”

The joint statement said that delegations would meet in the next few weeks to discuss and sign deals concerning direct flights, security, telecommunications, energy, tourism, and health care.

The UAE and Israel also plan to “immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.”

Trump added that, “now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said of the deal that “this is a remarkable achievement for two of the world’s most forward leaning, technologically advanced states, and reflects their shared regional vision of an economically integrated region.”

U.A.E. Ambassador to the U.S. Al Otaiba commented on the deal as well, saying, “Today’s announcement to fully normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is a win for diplomacy and for the region that lowers tensions and creates new energy for positive change.”

 

USA

Trump Announces UAE to Open Diplomatic Ties with Israel

