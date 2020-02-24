Trump to Appoint New Ambassador to Germany

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he plans to appoint a new ambassador to Germany after giving Ambassador Richard Grenell the job of acting director of national intelligence.

In response to a VOA question, Trump said he would be naming a replacement and praised Grenell as having done "a fantastic job."

The White House also confirmed to VOA that Trump plans to name a permanent director of national intelligence.

"We have four or five people that are great, very respected," Trump said of his potential choice, which he plans to announce soon.

The president said in response to another VOA question that Grenell will continue in his role as special envoy between Serbia and Kosovo.

"He's going to continue to maintain that because he's got such good dialogue," Trump said.