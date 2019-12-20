USA

Trump Approves Russia-Europe Gas Pipeline Sanctions

By Agence France-Presse
December 20, 2019 09:19 PM
FILE - The Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel Audacia is pictured off Ruegen island, Germany, Nov. 7, 2018.
FILE - The Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel Audacia is pictured off Ruegen island, Germany, Nov. 7, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday signed off on US sanctions against companies building a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany that Congress fears will give the Kremlin dangerous leverage over European allies.

The sanctions, which are opposed by the European Union, were included in a sprawling defense spending bill Trump signed at a ceremony on Joint Base Andrews, an air force installation outside Washington, DC.

They target companies building the nearly $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea with the aim of doubling deliveries of Russian natural gas to Europe's leading economy, Germany.

US lawmakers have warned the pipeline would enrich a hostile Russian government and vastly increase President Vladimir Putin's influence in Europe at a time of heightened tension across the continent.

Both houses of Congress overwhelmingly approved the sanctions, with the Senate voting Tuesday to send the measure to Trump's desk.

Trump, who has been accused by Democratic opponents of being soft on Putin, had little choice but to give his approval.

The sanctions were inserted into a much wider $738 billion annual Pentagon funding bill and, given the level of congressional support, a veto would likely have been overturned.

The US measures have angered Moscow and the European Union, which says it should be able to decide its own energy policies.

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, discussed the issue during a phone call Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo expressed "strong opposition" to the project, Ortagus said in a statement.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce insisted last week that the pipeline was important for energy security and urged retaliatory sanctions against the United States if the bill passes.

The US sanctions target pipe-laying vessels for Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream, a Russia-Turkey pipeline, and include asset freezes and revocation of US visas for the contractors.

One major contractor that could be hit is Swiss-based Allseas, which has been hired by Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom to build the offshore section.

The power of Gazprom, which is closely integrated with the Russian state, is at the center of concerns about the pipeline in the United States, and also in eastern and central European countries.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican ally of Trump, said that halting Nord Stream 2 should be a major security priority for the United States and Europe alike.

"It's far better for Europe to be relying on energy from the United States than to be fueling Putin and Russia and dependent on Russia and subject to economic blackmail," he told the Senate last week.

However, Senator Rand Paul, another Republican, voted against the bill, objecting to its bid to "sanction NATO allies and potentially American energy companies."

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…
Economy & Business
US Looks to Block Nord Stream 2 as Denmark Permits Route for Pipeline
The Danish government says it is legally bound to allow the proposed pipeline to pass through its exclusive economic zone
Default Author Profile
By Tatiana Vorozhko
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 20:09
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, speaks to the Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.
Europe
US: Nord Stream 2 to Boost Russian Influence on EU
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the United States 'were ready, were willing and were able' to increase European energy security by providing alternative sources, notably liquified natural gas and civil nuclear capabilities
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 08:38
FILE - A Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay, some 170 km (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
USA
Senate Panel Backs Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions
US legislators in both chambers largely oppose development ofNord Stream 2, as does White House
Default Author Profile
By Ostap Yarysh
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 23:44
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Europe Split on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline as US Warns Against Dependence on Russian Gas
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/08/2018 - 05:47
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Approves Russia-Europe Gas Pipeline Sanctions

FILE - The Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying vessel Audacia is pictured off Ruegen island, Germany, Nov. 7, 2018.
Europe

UK Prosecutors to Charge US Diplomat's Wife Over Fatal Car Crash   

Floral tributes lay on the roadside near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, central England on October 10, 2019, at the spot…
USA

Navy, Army Probes Find No Racist Intent in Hand Gestures

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2019 file photo, Navy midshipmen march onto field ahead of an NCAA college football game between the…
USA

Trump Signs Defense Spending Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the "White House Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment to Combat Homelessness,…
East Asia Pacific

Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North Korea

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two…