Trump Asked Ambassador for Help Securing Golf Tournament, NY Times Reports 

The New York Times reported Tuesday that according to several people familiar with the matter, U.S. Ambassador to Britain Robert Johnson told colleagues in February 2018 that President Donald Trump asked him to reach out to the British government for possible help in getting one of Trump’s golf courses selected as a site for the British Open.

The Times said its story was based on information from three people with knowledge of the events.

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump waits on the fourth tee at Turnberry golf course, Scotland, July 14, 2018.

The newspaper reported that Johnson brought up the idea of trying to get the tournament assigned to the Trump Turnberry course in Scotland with the secretary of state for Scotland David Mundell, who told the newspaper it would be inappropriate for him to discuss his interactions with Johnson.

The report said Mundell instead referred reporters to a British government statement that said Johnson had not made any requests about the tournament.

The Times also said Johnson, the State Department and White House all declined to comment.

The British Open site is selected by a private organization.