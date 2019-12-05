USA

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Void Financial Records Subpoena

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 01:22 PM
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Dec. 4, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following a trip to the NATO Summit in England.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to void a subpoena from the House of Representatives that seeks the president's financial records from his accounting firm.
       
The justices already have shielded the documents from being turned over while they consider whether to hear Trump's case and his separate appeal of a court order that requires the same accounting firm, Mazars USA, to give his tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney. The court could say as early as mid-December whether it will hear and decide the cases by the end of June.
       
Yet another case involving House subpoenas for Trump's records from New York banks also is headed for the Supreme Court, and the justices are likely to prevent the handover of any documents for the time being.
       
The two court cases involving House subpoenas are distinct from the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

 

