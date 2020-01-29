Trump Backs Pompeo Against NPR, Criticizes CNN, Fox News

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo's battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out more media criticism, one target familiar and the other less so.



Trump introduced Pompeo at an East Room announcement of the administration's Mideast peace plan, saying it was "very impressive" that he got a standing ovation from the White House workers and guests.



"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you," the president said. "I think you did a good job on her, actually."



NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly angered Pompeo with a short interview Friday, then he reportedly berated her afterward in his office. The State Department then notified NPR reporter Michele Kelemen on Monday that she would not be allowed on Pompeo's upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia.



John Lansing, NPR's president and chief executive officer, wrote to Pompeo on Tuesday, seeking an explanation for why Kelemen had been left off the trip.



Without an answer by Wednesday, when the trip is scheduled to depart, NPR "will have no choice but to conclude that Ms. Kelemen was removed from the trip in retaliation for the content of NPR's reporting," Lansing wrote.



There was no immediate response from the State Department to requests for comment.



Earlier Tuesday, the president tweeted an insult at CNN's Don Lemon, who received some criticism in conservative media for hosting a segment over the weekend where two of his guests made fun of the "rube demo" that backed Trump.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020



Trump also tweeted criticism of his favorite network, Fox News Channel, for "trying to be 'politically correct' " by having a Democratic senator discuss impeachment on the network. He also said Fox's Chris Wallace, who on Monday challenged a Fox contributor for not having her facts straight in a discussion about impeachment witnesses, shouldn't be on the network.

.....So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020



"What the hell has happened to Fox News?" Trump tweeted. "Only I know!"