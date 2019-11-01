USA

Trump Becomes Florida Resident

By VOA News
November 1, 2019 01:08 AM
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is no longer a New York resident.

The New York Times first reported the story, and Trump confirmed it in a series of Tweets late Thursday, saying he has decided to make Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence.

“... despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year,” the president tweeted, “I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both New York city and state...”

It is not clear how much Trump has paid in New York taxes, since he refuses to release his tax information.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not seem upset about Trump’s change of address.

“Good riddance,” the governor tweeted. “It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway. He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump and his wife, Melania, filed separate “declaration of domicile” documents in September with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court to change their residence to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, the president’s resort in Palm Beach.

President Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago 99 days since he took office, according to NBC News, and visited his New Jersey golf club 90 days and spent just 20 days at Trump Tower in New York City.

Observers believe the president’s move from New York to Florida is likely motivated at least in part by the southeastern state’s lower taxes.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. on Sept. 12, 2016.
US Politics
US House Panel Chairman Gives IRS April 23 Deadline on Trump Taxes
The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Saturday set a new April 23 deadline for the Internal Revenue Service to comply with his request for six years of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns. In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said the tax agency's failure to comply with the new deadline would be interpreted as a denial of his request. The Trump administration has…
Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), flanked by Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) and ranking member Mike Kelly (R-PA), presides over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. presiden
US Politics
House Democrats Weigh IRS Ability to Audit Trump Taxes
Democrats in Congress raised questions Thursday about the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to effectively audit President Donald Trump’s tax returns, as they began hearings intended to result in obtaining the documents and making them public. A tax oversight panel in the House of Representatives heard testimony from expert witnesses as it considered a Democratic measure that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns, codifying a…
