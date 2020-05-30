USA

Trump Calls for Delay in G-7 Meeting, Seeks Expansion

By Associated Press
May 30, 2020 09:03 PM
President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz,…
FILE - President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would postpone a meeting of the Group of Seven nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in the U.S. this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.

Related Stories

Local and tourists walk along a nearly empty St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. G-7 countries say they…
COVID-19 Pandemic
G-7 Leaders Weigh Safety of In-Person Summit Amid Coronavirus
Trump offered idea as a show of ‘normalization’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 02:07
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

A Timeline of US Race Riots Since 1965

FILE - Demonstrators protest the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, April 29, 1992, in Los Angeles.
USA

Minnesota Governor, 7 Others Call Up National Guard Troops to Quell Protests

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis,…
USA

Trump Calls for Delay in G-7 Meeting, Seeks Expansion

President Donald Trump takes questions during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz,…
USA

On Racism, Nike Says, ‘Don’t Do It’

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/20/20 A view of Nike Store during the coronavirus pandemic on May 20, 2020 in 5th Ave…
USA

What Do Murder, Manslaughter Charges in Floyd Case Mean?

A protester holds a sign outside the Florida home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recorded with his…