Trump Calls for Delay in G-7 Meeting, Seeks Expansion

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would postpone a meeting of the Group of Seven nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in the U.S. this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.