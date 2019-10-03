USA

Trump Calls for Ukraine, China to Investigate Biden

By Steve Herman
October 3, 2019 01:22 PM
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida.

WASHINGTON / WHITE HOUSE - Donald Trump is openly urging foreign governments to investigate his political foes — doubling down on an action that is already the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

Answering questions Thursday morning from reporters on the White House South Lawn, Trump was asked what favor exactly he desired from Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy during a July 25 telephone call that sparked a whistleblower complaint.

“I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” said the president.

Trump, in recent days, has repeatedly attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, now a leading Democratic Party presidential candidate, saying Biden abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to back away from a criminal investigation that could have implicated the then-vice president’s son, Hunter, who worked for the Burisma energy company, based in Kyiv.

Trump, prior to boarding the Marine One helicopter for a day trip to Florida, alleged Biden had “scammed” Ukraine and also China.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” he said.

FILE - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden walks with his sons Beau (L) and Hunter (2nd R) and his wife Jill down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade in Washington, Jan. 20, 2009.

Trump has accused Hunter Biden of using a 2013 trip on Air Force 2 to procure $1.5 billion from China for a private equity fund the vice president’s son was forming.

Democrats say Trump's comments Thursday are another example of him leveraging the presidency for personal political gain.

“The President cannot use the power of his office to pressure foreign leaders to investigate his political opponents,” tweeted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry. “His rant this morning reinforces the urgency of our work. America is a Republic, if we can keep it.”

Biden campaign denounces Trump 'conspiracy theories'

Trump and his allies have not released any evidence demonstrating the Bidens were involved in any illegal activity.

The former vice president vociferously defended his reputation and attacked Trump in a Wednesday evening speech in Reno, Nevada.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

“Let me make something clear to Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me — I’m not going anywhere,” said Biden. “You’re not going to destroy me. And you’re not going to destroy my family. I don’t care how much money you spend or how dirty the attacks get.”

Trump is “desperately clutching for conspiracy theories that have been debunked and dismissed by independent, credible news organizations,” Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield says in response to the president’s Thursday morning remarks to reporters.

Related Stories

FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media, at the White House in Washington.
US Politics
Some in GOP Want Trump Inquiry But Balk at Impeachment Talk
Several Republican congressmen say they want answers to questions about Trump's dealings with Ukraine's president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticized Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 13:15
FILE - Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, speaks during a news conference to announce the introduction of bipartisan legislation to expand background checks for sales and transfers of firearms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 8, 2019.
US Politics
Gun Control Risks Losing Momentum as Impeachment Fever Rises
Gun control risks taking a back seat as impeachment fever overtakes Washington
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 10:57
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2019.
USA
Trump Calls Impeachment Probe a 'Coup,' House Dems Say Pompeo May Have 'Obvious Conflict of Interest'
House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight committees chairmen say if Pompeo listened in on Trump-Zelenskiy phone call, he'd be a witness and cannot stop State Department from answering questions
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 05:52
U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo speaks after meeting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Oct. 2, 2019.
USA
Pompeo Admits He Was on Call that Led to Impeachment Probe of Trump
Admission comes days after US secretary of state suggested he was unaware of the call
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 09:14
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

1619-2019