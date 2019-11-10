USA

Trump to Confront Turkey About Buying Russian Defense System

By Associated Press
November 10, 2019 01:57 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019…
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2019.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump will confront Turkey's leader about his decision to buy a Russian air defense system when they meet Wednesday at the White House.

Robert O'Brien tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that the U.S. is "very upset" about Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.
 
O'Brien says if the NATO ally doesn't get rid of that system, Turkey will likely face U.S. sanctions. He says that's a message Trump will deliver to Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
The U.S. says the S-400 is not compatible with NATO forces, could compromise the F-35 fighter jet program and aid Russian intelligence. The Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 program in July.
 
Trump is to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday.
 

 

 

Related Stories

00:02:01
USA
Defense Secretary Nominee Slams Turkey's S-400 Deal as 'Wrong'
Mark Esper tells members of Senate Armed Services panel that he emphasized in a phone call to Turkey's defense minister that Turkey must choose between F-35 and S-400
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 07/16/2019 - 17:57
FILE - Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems are shown after their deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk, near Kaliningrad, Russia, March 11, 2019.
Europe
First Parts of Russian S-400 Defense System Arrive in Turkey
Their arrival, to an air base near Ankara, could move the country closer to US sanctions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/12/2019 - 04:39
Turkish army armored vehicles arrive at a meeting point near the Turkish town of Idil at the Turkey-Syria border before Turkish and Russian troops conduct their third joint patrols in northeast Syria, Nov. 8, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Are Turkey’s National Security Concerns in Syria Really Addressed?
While focus of world last week shifted to death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in US operation in northwestern Syria, Turkey has continued its attacks on Kurds
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 20:49
This handout undated picture taken and released by the press service of the Turkish Government, shows Rasmiya Awad, believed to be the sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at an unknown location.
Middle East
Turkey Says It Captured Sister of Slain IS Leader Baghdadi
Rasmiya Awad, 65, was reportedly found during a raid Nov. 4 near the Turkish-controlled town of Azaz, in Syria’s Aleppo province
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 11:09
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trump to Confront Turkey About Buying Russian Defense System

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a reception on Republic Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019…
Arts & Culture

Tribe Members: Ancient Bison Kill Site Desecrated by Mining

FILE -- Burton Pretty On Top, 73, a Crow elder and spiritual leader, holds a photo showing a pile of bison bones that violates federal law, in Billings, Mont., Oct. 14, 2019.
USA

AP: Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Has a Book Deal

Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019.
USA

'Lost Boy' of Sudan Wins New York State District Councilor Seat

FILE - Chol Majok is seen with a primary election campaign sign in a photo from his Facebook campaign page.
Middle East

Iran: Case Open on Former FBI Agent Levinson Missing There

Undated handout photo shows retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. His family received these photographs in April 2011.