Trump Declares State of Emergency in North Carolina as Isaias Approaches

Forecasters are warning of the threat of heavy rainfall and strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the east coast of the United States with an expected landfall Monday night somewhere along the border between the states of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center said the center of Isaias would remain offshore as it passed by Florida overnight and the state of Georgia during the day Monday.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour early Monday and is expected to remain a strong tropical storm at the time it makes landfall.

Forecasters said the Carolinas and other states in the region can expect rainfall amounts of seven to 15 centimeters as Isaias makes it way north in the next few days.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect early Monday all along the coast from Florida north to Delaware.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina ahead of the storm’s arrival there to free up funds for federal officials to help towns and cities coordinate disaster relief efforts. Trump made a similar declaration Saturday for Florida.