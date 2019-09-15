USA

Trump Defends Supreme Court Justice Over Fresh Misconduct Claim

By Agence France-Presse
September 15, 2019 11:48 AM
President Donald Trump talks with Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee, and his family in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018, in Washington.
FILE - President Donald Trump talks with Judge Brett Kavanaugh his Supreme Court nominee, and his family in the East Room of the White House, July 9, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump mounted an angry defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday as the controversial judge faced calls for an investigation over fresh allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump blasted the media and "Radical Left Democrats" after a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh alleged that the jurist — one of the most senior judges in the land  — exposed himself at a freshman year party before other students pushed his genitals into the hand of a female student.

The latest allegation in The New York Times came after Kavanaugh denied sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by two women during his confirmation to the Supreme Court last October.

"Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment," Trump tweeted.

"He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!"

The new allegations came from Max Stier, who runs a non-profit in Washington. His concerns were reported to the FBI during Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation process but not investigated, according to the Times.

Stier said he saw his former classmate "with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student."

Stier has not spoken publicly about the incident but his story was corroborated by two officials, the Times said.

It is the latest in a string of accusations of unwanted sexual contact or assault against Kavanaugh since Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court.

'Shame'

Christine Blasey Ford testified before Congress that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, while Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker Kavanaugh had waved his penis in front of her face at a 1980s dormitory party.

FILE - Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault in 1982, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The latest allegation surfaced during a 10-month investigation by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, and features in their upcoming book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation."

Trump called on Kavanaugh to take legal action over the claims, suggesting also that the Department of Justice should intervene on the judge's behalf and "come to his rescue."

But Democrats seeking to be Trump's opponent in the 2020 election called for the judge to be investigated.

"Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court. This latest allegation of assault must be investigated," former housing secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobouchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who was involved in a heated exchange with Kavanaugh during his confirmation, described the process as a "sham."

"I strongly opposed him based on his views on executive power, which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today," she told ABC's "This Week."

Republican Senator Ted Cruz dismissed the new allegation, however, as "the obsession with the far left with trying to smear Justice Kavanaugh by going 30 years back with anonymous sources."

 

 

 

Related Stories

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018.
USA
What to Know About FBI Probe of Brett Kavanaugh
Why is the FBI conducting the probe?All presidential appointees undergo a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) background check -- called a Special Inquiry (SPIN) -- before their names are sent to the Senate for confirmation.Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had undergone six such checks as part of previous government appointments. But after three women came forward last month with accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, Democrats…
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 16:55
2446332_1551498544
00:01:00
Archive
VOA60 America- The New Yorker reports on a second allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to be associate justice of the Supreme Court, speaks as he meets with U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2018.
US Politics
Who is Brett Kavanaugh? 
Judge Brett Kavanaugh was born in Washington in 1965 and has spent his adult life in the area.He was an only child who credits his mother for his career. Martha Kavanaugh taught history before returning to school for her law degree. She later became a prosecutor and a judge in Maryland.“My introduction to the law came at our dinner table when she practiced her closing arguments,” Kavanaugh said at the White House after President Donald Trump introduced him as…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 20:30
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019