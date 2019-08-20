USA

Trump Delays Denmark PM Talks Over Lack of Interest in Greenland Sale

By Agence France-Presse
August 20, 2019 10:28 PM
This combination of file photos created Aug. 20, 2019 shows Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump.
This combination of file photos created Aug. 20, 2019 shows Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is postponing a planned meeting with Denmark's prime minister due to her lack of interest in selling Greenland to the United States.

"Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" the U.S. president wrote.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump had expressed interest in the self-governing part of Denmark — which is mostly covered in ice — asking advisers if it would be possible for the U.S. to acquire the territory.

Trump confirmed Sunday that he was indeed interested in buying Greenland, but said it was not a priority for his administration.

"It's something we talked about," he told reporters.

"The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he said, stressing that it was "not number one on the burner" for the government.

When asked if he would consider trading a U.S. territory for Greenland, Trump replied that "a lot of things could be done."

"Essentially, it's a large real estate deal," he said.

Greenland

Denmark colonized the 2 million-square-kilometer (772,000-square-mile) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland's ministry of foreign affairs insisted Friday the island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

"#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism," it tweeted.

"We're open for business, not for sale," it added.

Related Stories

Map of Greenland
Europe
Danish PM: Trump's Idea of Buying Greenland 'Absurd'
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of buying Greenland from Denmark is "an absurd discussion," reiterating that the Arctic semi-autonomous Danish territory is not for sale
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 19, 2019
A boat navigates at night between icebergs in eastern Greenland, late Aug. 15, 2019.
Europe
Greenland Tells Trump it is Open For Business, Not for Sale
Trump reported to float idea of buying self-governing Danish territory which has strategic position, mineral potential
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 16, 2019
An aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, early Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
USA
Trump Not First US President to Want Greenland
Danish territory puts up a not for sale sign after reports of president discussing idea of its purchase
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
August 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

1619-2019