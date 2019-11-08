USA

Trump Dismisses China's Claim of Tariff Rollback Deal

By VOA News
November 08, 2019 03:07 PM
China Shipping Company containers are stacked at the Virginia International's terminal in Portsmouth, Va., May 10, 2019.
China Shipping Company containers are stacked at the Virginia International's terminal in Portsmouth, Va., May 10, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected China's claim the U.S. and China have agreed to roll back some of the tariffs each side imposed on the other's goods during their ongoing trade dispute.

"They'd like to have a rollback," Trump said Friday as he spoke with reporters outside the White House. "I haven't agreed to anything."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 8, 2019.

Trump's remarks suggest that much work remains to be done at the bargaining table to end the bitter trade war that has hurt both economies.

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday the world's two largest economies have agreed to roll back some of the tariffs each side imposed on the other's goods during their ongoing trade dispute.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a news briefing if negotiators reach a phase one agreement in trade talks, then both the United States and China should reduce the tariffs by the same amount and at the same time.

The overall size of the reductions, Gao said, would be determined as part of the negotiations.

China and the United States imposed multiple rounds of tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told VOA's Mandarin Service a phase one deal would address some U.S. complaints with China's trade policies, including currency manipulation, forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft, but that an overall trade agreement would have to accomplish more.

Chinese officials have said China follows market rules.

VOA's Mandarin Service contributed to this report.
 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

