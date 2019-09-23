USA

Trump Expects to Announce Visa Waiver Program for Poland in Weeks

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 09:23 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda exchange documents after signing a “joint declaration enhancing defense cooperation” prior to their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Poland's President Andrzej Duda exchange documents after signing a "joint declaration enhancing defense cooperation" prior to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 23, 2019.

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump told Poland's president he expected to announce Polish entry into the U.S. visa waiver program in coming weeks as the two held talks on defense, security, energy and other issues, the White House said on Monday.

Speaking as he began a meeting with Andrzej Duda, Trump also confirmed his plans to move an unspecified number of U.S. troops to Poland from elsewhere in Europe and said the Polish government had agreed to pay for building facilities for them.

In June, Trump pledged to Duda that he would deploy 1,000 U.S. troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia. Duda has previously said he is considering naming the planned U.S. installation "Fort Trump."

Poland has long sought access to the State Department's Visa Waiver Program under which most citizens of participating countries can travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a U.S. visa.

"President Trump informed President Duda that he expects to announce Poland's entry into the Visa Waiver Program in the coming weeks," the White House said in a brief statement about the talks on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Trump, who canceled a trip to Poland for Labor Day weekend to deal with Hurricane Dorian, said he would reschedule it "fairly soon."

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki display an agreement they signed in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 2, 2019.
Europe
US, Poland Sign Joint Document on 5G Technology Cooperation
The signing comes amid a global battle between the US and Huawei, the world's biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment, over network security.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:50
President Donald Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, speaks during a ceremony to establish the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo…
USA
Trump Cancels Poland Trip Because of Hurricane Threat to Florida
US leader bows out of WWII commemoration events to stay home, ensure federal resources are devoted to dealing with storm that's headed for US
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 19:23
Polish soldiers take part in a changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 27, 2019. The square will be the site of commemorations Sunday marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.
Europe
Ex-diplomats Urge Trump to Pressure Poland on Rule of Law
Polish ex-ambassadors have a message for Trump ahead of his visit to Warsaw: the rule of law here 'is no longer respected'
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 14:35
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda reach to shake hands at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, June 12, 2019.
USA
Additional 1,000 US Troops to Be Sent to Poland
Announcement comes during a second to the White House by the Polish president
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 06/12/2019 - 15:16
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019