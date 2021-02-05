USA

Trump, Facing Expulsion, Resigns from Screen Actors Guild

By Associated Press
February 05, 2021 08:22 AM
In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.
In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles and President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021.

Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989. 

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," wrote Trump in a letter shared by the actors guild. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."  

The guild responded with a short statement: "Thank you."  

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Trump, the guild said, had sustained "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members." 

Trump's case was to be weighed by a disciplinary committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. "Who cares?" he wrote.

"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as 'Home Alone 2,' 'Zoolander' and 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps'; and television shows including 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Saturday Night Live,' and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, 'The Apprentice' — to name just a few!" wrote Trump. 

"I've also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others," Trump continued.  

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced nominees to its annual awards. 

Losing guild membership doesn't disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

Related Stories

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks with the media outside of the closed door interview for Acting Assistant Secretary of State…
US Politics
Trump Rejects House Democrats’ Request to Testify at Impeachment Trial
Former president is charged with inciting insurrection at US Capitol on January 6 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 03:22 PM
Board Weighs Decision to Suspend Trump Permanently From Facebook
00:02:29
USA
Board Weighs Decision to Suspend Trump Permanently From Facebook
Facebook’s independent oversight board is deciding whether the social media firm’s ban of former President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram was the right call or should be reversed. Tina Trinh reports. Produced by: Tina Trinh 
Tina Trinh
By Tina Trinh
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 10:27 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Politics
Here's How Trump's Impeachment Trial Likely Will Play Out
Beginning February 9, all 100 members of the US Senate will meet in their chamber to begin the impeachment trial of the former president
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 02:54 AM
FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021.
Europe
NATO Chief Admits to 'Challenging' and 'Difficult' Relationship With Trump
Stoltenberg says NATO, US are doing more together now than they have done in many years
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 10:55 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump, Facing Expulsion, Resigns from Screen Actors Guild

In this combination photo, the SAG-AFTRA logo appears on screen at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020.
USA

US Senate Narrowly Approves Biden Budget Blueprint

Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end…
US Politics

Here's How Trump's Impeachment Trial Likely Will Play Out

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Politics

US Police, Security Forces Brace for Trump Impeachment Trial

FILE PHOTO: Barbed wire and security fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Races to Catch Up in Effort to Detect Mutant Viruses

Wilbert Swaringer, a 71-year-old pastor who volunteers as a life coach for homeless people in downtown Los Angeles's Skid Row,…