USA

Trump, First Lady Lay Wreath at World War II Memorial

By VOA News
May 08, 2020 04:58 PM
World War II veterans salute as Taps is played during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 75th…
World War II veterans salute as taps is played during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, May 8, 2020, in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday joined seven World War II veterans – ages 96 to 100 – in Washington to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

The president and first lady arrived at the World War II Memorial and participated in the laying of a wreath. During a tour of the memorial, they stopped briefly in front of a wall etched with the phrase: "Here we mark the price of freedom."

White House officials described the veterans as "choosing nation over self" by joining Trump at the WWII ceremony.

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, which helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, told The Associated Press that the U.S. soldiers were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event.

He said that with international travel out of the question during the COVID-19 pandemic, the veterans talked to him about trying to commemorate the day in Washington.

Nazi Germany’s commanders signed their surrender to Allied forces in a French schoolhouse 75 years ago Friday, ending the war in Europe.

Related Stories

Soldiers attend commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory Day and the end of WWII in Europe at the Soviet War…
Europe
Europe Holds Low-Key VE Day Commemorations Due to Virus
Big 75th anniversary celebrations that had been planned have been either cancelled or scaled back dramatically and people across Europe have been asked to mark the moment in private
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump, First Lady Lay Wreath at World War II Memorial

World War II veterans salute as Taps is played during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial to commemorate the 75th…
USA

EU Says Its Envoy Erred After China Demanded Cuts to Op-Ed

FILE - A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands on duty in front of a European Union flag outside the office of the European Union delegation to China, in Beijing, Oct. 28, 2011.
USA

America's Business of Prisons Thrives Even Amid A Pandemic

Nurses and community faith leaders participate in a protest outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Poll: Most in US Back Curbing In-Person Communal Worship Amid Virus

FILE - In this April 12, 2020 file photo, Pastor W.R. Starr II preaches during a drive-in Easter Sunday service while…
USA

Georgia Promises Thorough Probe in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

A woman holds a sign during a rally protesting the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man Friday, May 8, 2020, in…