Trump, First Lady Pay Respects to Justice John Paul Stevens

By VOA News
July 22, 2019 10:50 AM
Supreme Court Justices pay repects to former Justice Stevens, July 22, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump has paid his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke.

"Going with First Lady to pay our respects to Justice Stevens. Leaving now!" he tweeted Monday morning.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts upon arrival at the Supreme Court's Great Hall. The Trumps paused silently in front of the flag-draped casket, heads bowed, for a few moments. They later walked over to a portrait of the late jurist, stopping briefly to look at it.

Stevens' body is lying in repose at the Supreme Court until 8 p.m. local time on Monday. He is set to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside Washington, on Tuesday.

In his 35 years on the Supreme Court, Stevens came to be known as a solidly liberal jurist, penning opinions on the death penalty, civil liberties, and gun ownership. Notably, he also wrote the dissent in Bush v. Gore, a case instrumental in deciding the 2000 presidential election.

Also Monday, Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also paid their respects to the late justice, alongside retired Justices Anthony Kennedy and David Souter. A court spokeswoman said the four absent justices had prior commitments and could not attend.

President Gerald Ford picked Stevens for the job on the high court in 1975. Stevens retired in 2010 and was replaced by Kagan.

 

