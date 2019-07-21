Trump: Four Democratic Congresswomen Not 'Capable of Loving Our Country'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump contended Sunday that four minority Democratic congresswomen he has been feuding with are not "capable of loving our Country."

"They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said," Trump said on Twitter. "They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!"

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

For days now, Trump has assailed Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, first telling them they should "go back" to their countries and "fix things" in their homelands before telling the U.S. what it ought to do. All of them are U.S. citizens, three of them by birth and Somali refugee Omar by naturalization.

Democrats and some Republicans have sharply criticized Trump's week-old remarks and the U.S. House of Representatives condemned them as "racist," but the U.S. leader has continued to assail the four women, all newcomers to Congress in January.

In turn, the lawmakers have attacked him, with Omar saying, "I believe he is fascist."

The ongoing verbal warfare reverberated on the Sunday news talk television shows.

Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign aide, defended the president, telling ABC News, "I have worked with President Trump for two years and he is not a racist. He is a compassionate man whose policies have focused on the minority community."

FILE - Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller waits to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, Feb. 12, 2017.

Trump immigration adviser Stephen Miller, told Fox News that Trump's critical remarks of U.S. policies during his 2016 campaign were made out of love for America.

But he said "there's a huge difference" between Trump's credo of promoting "America first" and the lawmakers' ideology "that runs down America."

Congressman Elijah Cummings, one of several House committee chairmen investigating Trump and his administration's policies, told ABC he believes Trump is a racist.

"Yes, no doubt about it," Cummings contended. "I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt."

Cummings says the four congresswomen targeted by Trump "love their country" and want to move closer to the "more perfect union that our founding fathers talked about. When you disagree with the president, suddenly you're a bad person."

He concluded, "Our allegiance is not to the president. Our allegiance is to the Constitution of the United States of America and the American people."