USA

Trump Hints at US Currency Manipulation     

By VOA News
July 3, 2019 11:26 PM
FILE PHOTO: South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul
FILE - South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen with U.S. $100 notes in this illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2015.

President Donald Trump is suggesting the United States start manipulating its currency to match the “big currency manipulation game” he accuses China and Europe of playing.

“We should match or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games as they have for many years!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Countries that manipulate currency sell their own currency and buy foreign money, intending to artificially drive down the value of their own money. The intention is to make their exports cheaper and more competitive on the world market, giving their products an unfair advantage.

Trump constantly accused China of such action during his 2016 presidential campaign.

But since Trump took office, the Treasury Department has found that no country can be labeled a currency manipulator. Eight countries are on the manipulator watch list, including China, Germany, Ireland and Italy.
 

Related Stories

A clerk counts Chinese yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in Taiyuan, China, Jan. 4, 2016. China's currency has been slipping in value since Donald Trump became president-elect.
East Asia Pacific
China Confused About Trump Currency Manipulation Charges
China has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's charges China and Russia are manipulating the value of their currencies.Monday, Trump tweeted, "Russia and China are playing the Currency Devaluation game as the U.S. keeps raising interest rates. Not acceptable!"
Default Author Profile
By Peggy Chang
April 17, 2018
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2017
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: Trump Could Target South Korea for Currency Manipulation
South Korean economic reforms, made in part to minimize the impact of a potential international financial crisis, make it a likely target for charges of unfair currency manipulation by the United States. There is growing concern in South Korea and in other emerging markets that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will use allegations of currency manipulation to force trade concessions as part of his economic agenda to give American manufactures a greater…
Default Author Profile
By Brian Padden
March 29, 2017
Default Content Teaser
Archive
US Lawmakers Launch New Effort Against Currency Manipulation
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has launched a new legislative effort to punish China and other countries for currency manipulation. House and Senate lawmakers appeared with representatives of American industry and labor organizations. Members of Congress have complained for years about what they call deliberate currency manipulation by China, saying it has cost millions of U.S. manufacturing jobs, and harmed American industries by making U.S. exports more expensive…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News