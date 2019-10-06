USA

Trump to Hold Election Eve Rally Against Louisiana Governor

By Associated Press
October 6, 2019 04:03 PM
From left, Eddie Rispone, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham participate in the first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday Sept. 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he’s working to elect “a great new Republican Governor!” He hasn’t endorsed between GOP candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president said he’ll be in Louisiana on Friday night, giving no further details.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50% and reaching a primary win.

Trump’s visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.

