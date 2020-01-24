Democrats Argue Trump Will Continue to Abuse Power if Not Removed

U.S. Democratic lawmakers closed out their final arguments against President Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial Friday, arguing that if Trump is not removed from office he will continue to abuse power.

“He has shown neither remorse nor acknowledgement of wrongdoing,” said Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead House manager in the impeachment trial. “Do you think if we do nothing, it’s going to stop now?”

The Democratic impeachment managers wrapped up their third and final day of arguments Friday night, paving the way for Trump’s legal team to present his defense beginning Saturday.

In his final argument, Schiff urged senators to “give America a fair trial,” saying, “she’s worth it.”

Trump is facing two articles of impeachment that accuse him of abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his actions related to Ukraine.

“At the heart of Article Two, obstruction of Congress, is a simple troubling reality: President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up,” said Hakeem Jeffries, one of seven House Democrats who are serving as managers of the trial.

Jeffries said Trump administration officials were aware of the president’s alleged misconduct last year, and he called the situation in the White House a “toxic mess.”

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020, in this image taken from video.

Schiff told lawmakers, “You cannot leave a man like that in office.” He argued that the president will not change and his actions will remain the same. “You know it’s not going to stop. It’s not going to stop unless the Congress does something about it.”

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. a major Democratic challenger to Trump’s reelection bid this year.

The president also allegedly withheld military aid to Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced a probe into Biden and his son’s lucrative job with a Ukrainian gas company. No evidence against the Bidens ever surfaced.

“The aid was ultimately lifted on Sept. 11,” said House manager Jason Crow, “but it wasn’t lifted for any legitimate reason. It was only lifted because President Trump had gotten caught.”

Schiff said earlier this week all Trump cared about was investigating Biden, especially after early polls showed the former vice president would soundly beat Trump in the election.

House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters on the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2020.

Florida’s Val Demings said Republicans believe the only thing Democrats are worried about is winning the next election and keeping Trump from a second term. She said the case is truly about making sure the vote of every American matters.

Trump and his lawyers were invited to appear before the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry, but declined.

Beginning Saturday, the president’s legal team will have three days to lay out their case.

“After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.,” Trump said early Friday in one of a series of tweets.