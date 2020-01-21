Trump Impeachment

Democrats: Trump Lawyer Cipollone a Material Witness in Impeachment Trial

By Reuters
January 21, 2020 10:29 AM
FILE - White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is seen during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019.
FILE - White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is seen during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Democrats who will argue the case to remove President Donald Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trump's personal lawyer Pat Cipollone disclose any first-hand knowledge he has of evidence he will present in the Senate's impeachment trial, calling him a material witness.

“You must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President’s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases," the House of Representatives managers wrote in a letter to Cipollone.
 

Related Stories

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome before a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against…
Trump Impeachment
Trump Impeachment Trial Ready to Begin
Senators to vote on McConnell resolution setting out timeline
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 21:35
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

[X]

 

 

 

 

Explore the timeline of the impeachment inquiry.

 

 