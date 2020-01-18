Trump Impeachment

Key Quotes from US House Impeachment Memo 

By Reuters
January 18, 2020 10:58 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald…
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020.

Here are highlights from the 111-page House Impeachment Brief filed Saturday afternoon.

On impeachment: 

"President Trump has demonstrated his continued willingness to corrupt free and fair elections, betray our national security, and subvert the constitutional separation of powers—all for personal gain."

"The Senate should convict and remove President Trump to avoid serious and long-term damage to our democratic values and the Nation's security.

"If the Senate permits President Trump to remain in office, he and future leaders would be emboldened to welcome, and even enlist, foreign interference in elections for years to come."

"Unless he is removed from office, he will continue to endanger our national security, jeopardize the integrity of our elections, and undermine our core constitutional principles."

On the abuse of power article of impeachment:

"President Trump abused the power of the Presidency by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in an American election on his behalf."

"President Trump illegally ordered the Office of Management and Budget to withhold $391 million in taxpayer-funded military and other security assistance to Ukraine."

"The evidence is clear that President Trump conditioned release of the vital military assistance on Ukraine's announcement of the sham investigations."

"Overwhelming evidence demonstrates that the announcement of investigations on which President Trump conditioned the official acts had no legitimate policy rationale, and instead were corruptly intended to assist his 2020 reelection campaign."

On the obstruction of justice article of impeachment:

"President Trump personally demanded that his top aides refuse to testify in response to subpoenas, and nine Administration officials followed his directive and continue to defy subpoenas for testimony."

"The Senate should convict President Trump for his categorical obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry and ensure that this President, and any future President, cannot commit impeachable offenses and then avoid accountability by covering them up."

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in…
Trump Impeachment
House Outlines Impeachment Case; Trump Team Has Fiery Answer
Dueling statements preview arguments both sides intend to make once Trump's impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 17:59
Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr signs a copy of his recent book "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation" at…
Trump Impeachment
Trump Adds Big Names to Impeachment Defense Team
Team now includes Ken Starr, prosecutor whose investigation two decades ago resulted in impeachment of Bill Clinton, and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who will deliver constitutional arguments meant to shield Trump from allegations that he abused his power
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 18:25
FILE PHOTO: The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019…
Trump Impeachment
Trump Impeachment Resumes Tuesday
The actors in the somber drama of President Donald Trump's impeachment have a long weekend to contemplate their roles and responsibilities
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 06:50
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

[X]

 

 

 

 

Explore the timeline of the impeachment inquiry.

 

 