US Protesters Denounce Impeachment Trial as 'Sham'

Small numbers of protesters gathered in major U.S. cities following the acquittal by the Senate of President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial on Wednesday.

After the Senate action, demonstrators gathered outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, condemning the vote and calling for Trump's removal. They carried signs claiming the trial - without witnesses or supporting documents - was a sham and accusing Senate Republicans of covering up the evidence.

Demonstrators protest on the East Front of the Capitol after the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020.

Protesters in New York City echoed those sentiments, labeling Republican Senators as cowards, and noting the Republican actions will be remembered in the November elections.

Though in smaller numbers, protesters striking the same themes also gathered in San Antonio, in the Republican-leaning state of Texas.

Protests were also held in Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago. Dozens of protesters also gathered outside the Orlando office of Florida Republlican Senator Marco Rubio, to protest his vote for acquittal.

The votes to convict Trump fell far short of the two-thirds majority required in the 100-seat Senate to remove him from office under the U.S. Constitution.



The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face him in the Nov. 3 election. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict. No Democrat voted to acquit.

