US Senate Acquits Trump of 2 Articles of Impeachment

The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — concluding a nearly four-month effort by congressional Democrats to remove Trump from office.

During a solemn roll-call vote in the Senate chambers Wednesday afternoon with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, the senators found Trump not guilty of abuse of power by a vote of 52 to 48, and not guilty of obstruction of Congress 53 to 47.

In a tweet, Trump called the acquittal, "our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The vote to acquit Trump of both charges brought by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives was strictly along party lines. The sole Republican dissension was Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted guilty on the abuse of power charge, but not guilty on obstructing Congress.

In a dramatic speech ahead of the vote, Romney said, "What the president did was wrong, egregiously wrong," in asking Ukraine to launch an investigation of one of Trump's chief 2020 Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter's work for a Ukrainian natural gas company.

In this image from video, Republican Senator Mitt Romney speaks on the Senate floor on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2020.

"If these names were not the Bidens, the president would not have done what he did," Romney said in a floor speech. "The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust. ... It was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."

Romney acknowledged he would face fierce attacks from Trump's allies, but said his conscience would not allow him to clear Trump of wrongdoing.

Before the vote, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made a last-ditch but fruitless effort to change Republican minds.

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"You cannot be on the side of this president and be on the side of truth," Schumer said, accusing the Senate's Republican majority of sweeping Trump's crimes under the rug. But he said ultimately" there is justice in this world, and truth and right will prevail."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made no mention of whether Trump actually committed a crime, saying whatever he did comes "nowhere near justifying the first presidential removal in history."

He again accused Democrats of trying to rid the country of a president they simply do not like and looking to keep him from winning another term.

"We cannot let factional fever break our institutions," McConnell told the senators.

FILE - Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, center, leaves the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.

The president made no mention of impeachment during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. But he has derided the process as a "witch hunt," and said he did nothing wrong.

The articles of impeachment charged Trump with abusing his power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch the Biden investigations while he withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine that Kyiv wanted to help fight pro-Russian separatists.

Trump released the assistance in September without Zelenskiy announcing any Biden investigations, which Republicans said was proof Trump had not engaged in a quid pro quo deal with Ukraine — the military aid in exchange for the politically tinged probes.

The second impeachment article accused Trump of obstructing congressional investigations into his Ukraine-related actions by directing key aides not to testify before impeachment investigators or provide documents.

FILE - A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington, Sept. 25, 2019.

Wednesday' vote ends the two-week long impeachment trial. The verdict may exonerate Trump in the eyes of the Senate majority, the president’s Republican supporters in the House, and Trump backers across the country.

But Trump is running for reelection and as the campaign goes forward, he may find it impossible to put the matter behind him.

The country has yet to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton, who was willing to testify if the Senate had voted to allow witnesses. Bolton alleges in a yet-to-be-published book that Trump personally told him he was withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said Trump will always be an impeached president who was charged with violating the Constitution, his oath of office, and using the presidency for his own personal political gain — labels that cannot be erased.

Moderate Republicans, independents and undecided voters will likely remember this in November, many Democrats say.

Trump's impeachment trial was the third against a president in the country's 243-year-old history with the same likely result, acquittal after a Senate trial. Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 were both exonerated and remained in office to finish their terms.