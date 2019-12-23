Trump Impeachment

US Senate Leader Not Ruling out Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

By VOA News
December 23, 2019 11:52 AM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 19, 2019.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 19, 2019.

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans have not ruled out calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell told "Fox & Friends." on Monday. "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.' Fair is fair."

Last week, the top Republican lawmaker dismissed calls by Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer to hear from four officials during a Senate impeachment trial, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.  The officials had  refused to testify during the House impeachment inquiry of the president.

On a near straight party line vote, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump last Wednesday, making him only the third  U.S. president to be impeached in the country's 243-year history. He is accused of abusing the power of the presidency to benefit himself politically and then obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his actions.

The allegations stem from a July call with Ukraine's president in which Trump asks for an investigation into one of his chief political rivals.

House Speaker Nancy  Pelosi has said she will not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate or choose impeachment prosecutors until the Senate agrees on rules governing the process.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., readies to strike the gavel as she announces the passage of article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., readies to strike the gavel as she announces the passage of article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The Senate is not authorized to begin a trial until it receives the articles from the House.

Trump lashed out at Pelosi Monday, tweeting that she "gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong in his push to get Ukraine to investigate one of his chief 2020 Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden and, his son Hunter Biden's lucrative work for a Ukrainian natural gas company.  Trump had also called for a probe into a debunked theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington, Sept. 25, 2019.
A section of a White House memorandum describing President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in this copy of the memorandum released by the White House in Washington, Sept. 25, 2019.

Trump made the appeal for the Biden investigations at a time when he was temporarily withholding $391 million in military aid Kyiv wanted to help fight pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. president eventually released the money in September without Zelenskiy launching the Biden investigations, proof, Republicans have said, that Trump had not engaged in a reciprocal quid pro  quo deal, the military aid in exchange for the Biden probe.

Trump has on countless occasions described his late July call with Zelenskiy as "perfect," when he asked him to "do us a favor," to investigate the Bidens and Ukraine's purported role in the 2016 election. As the impeachment controversy mounted, Trump has subsequently claimed the "us" in his request to Zelenskiy referred not to him personally but to the United States.

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP…
Trump Impeachment
Trump Blasts Evangelical Christian Magazine Calling for His Removal From Office
The editorial in Christianity Today said the magazine could no longer remain silent after the House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 15:24
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks alongside a stack of legislation the House has passed as she holds a press…
Trump Impeachment
Pelosi: Timing of Impeachment Submission to Senate Depends on Rules
Senate is not authorized to begin a trial until it receives the articles from the House
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 14:35
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018.
USA
Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Thrusts Chief Justice Into Limelight
As head of Supreme Court, Justice John Roberts, a Republican appointee, has taken pains in recent years to explain that the court is not a partisan bench, but a body of judicial 'umpires' calling balls and strikes
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 02:36
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds hands with Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.
USA
Legacy Moment: Pelosi Leads 'Somber' Trump Impeachment
Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent much of the historic day within a few steps of the cloakroom door, away from better-lit seats where the managers and members were debating impeachment
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 22:31
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

[X]

 

 

 

 

Explore the timeline of the impeachment inquiry.

 

 