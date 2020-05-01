USA

Trump Leaves White House Grounds for First Time Since March 28

By Reuters
May 01, 2020 07:46 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland.
FILE - President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump, cooped up in the White House for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, on Friday for a weekend away at the presidential retreat. 

When his Marine One helicopter left the South Lawn, it was the first time Trump had left the White House grounds since March 28, when he visited Norfolk, Virginia, to see the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort set sail for New York harbor. 

Trump told reporters as he left the White House that he would be practicing social distancing while at Camp David, and that he plans a working weekend that will include phone calls with foreign leaders. 

He is to return to Washington on Sunday in time for a Fox News Channel "virtual town hall" event at the Lincoln Memorial. 

Trump plans a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence has made a handful of trips out of Washington to check on coronavirus relief efforts. 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Leaves White House Grounds for First Time Since March 28

FILE - President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland.
South & Central Asia

US Argues Diplomacy Demands Withholding Taliban Attack Data

Afghan special forces stand guard near the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday,…
USA

Idaho Court Asked to Block Law Banning Transgender Student Athletes

Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks to reporters at the State Capitol building Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Global Life-Death Struggle, Democracy Changes Course

FILE - Police officers check motorists on a road access point to Tandarei, eastern Romania, April 4, 2020, after authorities imposed a severe quarantine status on the city.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Adviser Asks US to Rethink Funding Suspension

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…